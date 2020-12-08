Property Focus: Douglas delivers on so many fronts

Sprawling out in several different directions, Douglas has over the last 50 years become one of Cork city’s largest and most popular suburbs.

Auctioneers say it’s one of those places where people are willing to pay higher prices than in other parts of the city — especially for an opportunity to buy a home in the older part of Douglas nearer the city and close to shopping centers, schools, and amenities in the vicinity of the village.

Development, which transformed a small village into a large suburb, started in the 1950s and 1960 with the construction of estates off the Douglas road. Since then it’s expanded out to take in Grange, Frankfield, Maryborough, Rochestown, and Moneygourney.

By the time the last census was carried out in 2016, the population of Douglas was reaching close to 27,000. And despite the massive amount of housing already built there is still some growth on the outer edges.

This can be seen Foxwarren at Moneygourney, a development of 33 detached houses which offers very high-end trade-up opportunities. Selling agents Casey & Kingston are offering four different house types with prices ranging from €745,000 for a four-bed up to €840,000 for a five-bed.

At The Oaks in Frankfield a development of 24 houses with a mix of three and four-bed semis, selling agents Redfords report a busy year. Just one remains of the 19 houses released since March, a four-bed semi for €460,000, while the remaining five are due for release in February.

A computer-generated view of Douglas village. A new transport plan includes proposals for the major upgrade of Cork's bus network.

At Mount Woods in Maryborough, all 30 houses released this year have been sold. The development involves a range of properties from two-bed terraced houses up to four-bed semis for prices between €275,000 and €430,000.

“ Around 95% were bought by first-time buyers. We now have a lot of buyers waiting for the next release in 2021,’’ reveals Sherry FitzGerald’s Paul Hannon.

Planning has been obtained on an adjoining site for 365 houses and 85 apartments.

Sales in the second-hand market have also been busy despite Covid-19, reports auctioneer Jeremy Murphy who notes that because of the popularity of Douglas, lack of supply is an issue. He believes that Douglas village is one of the key reasons for this popularity. “You have shopping centres, banks, and services and you also have a number of schools — it’s almost self-sufficient,’ he observes.

Mr Murphy says there are almost two distinct markets in Douglas, one being the older part where houses tend to go for higher prices. “ Older three or four-bed semis in inner Douglas typically sell for between €400,000 and €500,000 and some of these need work. In Frankfield, Grange and parts of Maryborough three-bed semis sell for €300,000 to €350,000 while four-bed semis sell for €350,000 to €400,000.”

Shane Finn of DNG Creedon says one trend he’s noticed this year is that more first-time buyers are looking at houses in the older estates in Douglas.“We are meeting people who have saved money during lockdown — who are planning to use these savings to help them to buy something in Douglas.” There are people who are willing to pay higher prices to live in Douglas. MyHome.ie is currently advertising 66 properties in the Douglas area including 18 in Rochestown. The Property Price Register shows 153 sales in Douglas this year.

Frankfield €460,000

AT the Oaks development at Bellevue in Frankfield, there’s just one property still available for purchase in 2020 — a 1,500 sq ft four-bed semi for €460,000.

Since launching the first phase of the 24-house development of three- and four-bed semis just before the first lockdown, Redford’s auctioneers say demand has been strong. “We had a busy summer and have now sold 18 of the houses. This four-bed one, No.13, is now the last one left,” says auctioneer Declan Madden, who expects to release the final five four-bed semis in February.

According to Redford’s, The Oaks is the first new development project to be built in the Frankfield area in more than 20 years.

VERDICT: Opportunities to buy new, anywhere in Douglas, are rare

Douglas Road €420,000

‘Olderness’ at 2 Clermont on the Douglas Road is very convenient to almost everything in the village.

Close to a bank, a chemist, medical centre and new hair-dressers, it’s within walking distance of two secondary schools and several primary schools and is just 500 metres from the centre of Douglas village.

Built in 1975 and subsequently extended, ‘Olderness’ is a spacious 1,600 sq four-bed semi with a guide of €420,000. Although well maintained it would benefit from updating and the low E2 BER rating needs to be addressed.

According to Shane Finn of DNG Creedon the location is a huge selling point. “As well as being close to local amenities it’s on the city side of Douglas and within a short driving distance from the city centre,” he says, noting that those who are looking at it include first-time buyers and ones who are trading up.

VERDICT: This location is prime.

Moneygourney €250,000

First time buyers are vying with investors to purchase this three bed duplex at 24 Fort Hill in Moneygourney and bidding has already gone €1,000 above the €249,000 guide price.

Auctioneer Jeremy Murphy says the 2006 built property is a well maintained modern property which has good space (over 1,000 sq ft) and good a B2 energy rating.

Its key attraction is the location within 2.5km from Douglas village.

“It’s close to the village and the Golf Club and is on the 216 bus route which services the city centre, UCC and CUH,’’ says Mr Murphy noting that it offers easy access to the South Link road.

VERDICT: There are not a great many modern ready to live in properties in Douglas at this price

Moneygourney, €745,000

At Moneygourney where the edges of Douglas meet countryside, the Foxwarren development offers some of the largest and most expensive new detached homes in the city.

Prices in the 33 house development being sold by Casey & Kingston start at €745,000 for a four-bed detached house with 2,345 sq ft of living space. “We now have two remaining properties of this type – No 2 the Stables and No 4 The Green and we also have one five-bed 2,480 sq ft house for €775,000,’’ reveals auctioneer Jennifer Roe adding that these houses are set to be completed in the spring.

Phase three has also been released, offering another nine five-bed properties which include 2,475 sq ft homes costing from €785,000 to €795,000 and 2,615 sq ft ones costing €830,000/€840,000.

VERDICT: New detached homes of this size are rare anywhere in the city.