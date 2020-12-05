A rare opportunity to buy new in Douglas

The Oaks is the first new development project to be built in the Frankfield area in more than 20 years
A computer-generated image of the new development at Frankfield. Source: Fuzion Communications.

Sat, 05 Dec, 2020 - 07:30

No.13, The Oaks, Frankfield, Cork

€460,000

Size

139 sq m (1,500 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

3

BER

A3

At the Oaks development at Bellevue in Frankfield, there’s just one property still available for purchase in 2020 — a 1,500 sq ft four-bed semi for €460,000.

Since launching the first phase of the 24-house development of three- and four-bed semis just before the first lockdown, Redford’s auctioneers say demand has been strong. "We had a busy summer and have now sold 18 of the houses. This four-bed one, No.13, is now the last one left “ says auctioneer Declan Madden, who expects to release the final five four-bed semis in February.

According to Redford’s, The Oaks is the first new development project to be built in the Frankfield area in more than 20 years.

VERDICT: Opportunities to buy new, anywhere in Douglas, are rare

