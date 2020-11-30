Buy one, build a few in Cobh

Orchards Way Cobh

Mon, 30 Nov, 2020 - 06:00
Ideal for families keen to keep offspring close says Catherine Shanahan

Cobh, Co Cork 

€520,0000

Size

137 sq m (1474 sq ft)

Bedrooms

3

Bathrooms

1

BER

D1

ORCHARDS Way is of a house style familiar to the Irish landscape - a low slung bungalow going about the business of being a home without drawing attention to itself.

What sets it apart from the crowd is the amount of land it is on - an acre, just minutes from Cobh town.

Just over the wall from this 1987 property in Ballyvoloon is the newly developed Cooline Heights, a housing estate of mixed property types. It’s probably fair to say that Orchards Way offers the possibility of extending that estate, given the amount of land, currently laid out as immaculately-tended lawn.

Equally, it's the perfect site for families keen to cater for their children’s housing needs. Whoever buys could easily build on that expansive rear lawn, subject to planning.

Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons Estate agents is handling the sale of Orchards Way and she says the house is “nicely positioned so that if you wanted to build another house or houses, there is plenty of room for access while still retaining the main house”.

The bungalow has been well looked after/extended/modernised over the years and given the site size, further expansion is entirely possible. There’s also the option to knock and start from scratch, to make more use of that acre.

Orchards Way, which has three reception rooms, including a sunroom, and three double bedrooms (one ensuite), faces west and has a fine outdoor deck to capitalise on any sunshine. 

VERDICT: A terrific plot.

More in this section

