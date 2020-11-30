Unexpectedly high level of demand for trade-up €650,000 East Cork home due to lack of competing supply

Carrigtwohill, East Cork €650,000 Size 444 sq m (4,790 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER B2

WORKING very well with a sloping site, and set alongside agricultural fields east of Cork city at Ballintubber, is this fine, family home called Rathóg, a quite timeless visual mix of modern and traditional, and where money wasn’t spared in its construction back in 2008, at property market peak and the start of the dip.

Like much of that ilk and timing, it’s likely to have swallowed more cash than it’s priced at now, and almost conceals a bulk of nearly 4,790 sq ft inside, thanks to varied internal levels, mezzanine, varying roof profiles and wings.

Impressive stone and render facade with arch entrance

Taking its name from an old rath or fairyfort in the locale, Rathóg carries a €650,000 price tag with estate agent Clare Fox of Sherry FitzGerald O’Donovan in Midleton, who started first viewings under Covid-9 restrictions this week and who added that she was very pleasantly surprised by the level of inquiries, given the price level it’s at.

She puts it down to the dearth of good, trade-up stock in the region and adds that this Ballintubber home is very easily reached, just off the N25, as close to Midleton as it is to Carrigtwohill, and says most of the requests for viewings are coming from families in the area, as well as some aspiring relocaters from Dublin and the UK who’d hope to largely work from home.

Split and slight level changes help to break up the internal areas

They won’t be stuck for space here, and the one-off property with lots of limestone across its façade, arched entrance core and side wing is set into its grounds’ slope at one end. It’s on 0.7 of an acre, landscaped pretty much throughout and broken into usable sections for play and/or pets, with a large patio and a pretty fine permanent outdoor BBQ/outdoor fire with chimney, close to the back of the house, amid stepped hard and soft landscaping.

Quality finishes at Ballintubber home

Internally, past a wide entrance arch with double door and porcelain tiled porch it’s both a mix of high end finishes and spacious rooms, with several internal levels to break them up a bit visually, and there’s also the back up of a second stairs by the mezzanine, serving two of the five bedrooms.

Kitchen in oak, by Celtic Interiors

Centrepiece is the kitchen, with granite-topped oak units by Celtic Interiors, and off it are a dining area, up a step or two, and a family room, with feature double-height space, exposed ceiling beams and a Boru stove.

There’s also a large, marble-floored hall with double height staircase in teak, ringed by a gallery-style landing, a playroom, a double aspect main living room, utility and bathroom.

Off a split level/mezzanine are two bedrooms, and the balance of the first floor has three more bedrooms, with spacious main suite with walk-in robes and a family bathroom, with raised large two-person Jacuzzi bath, ringed in marble.

Airy indeed

Build features include concrete floors at first floor level, where finishes include oak, marble, walnut and some carpeted bedrooms, granite window sills, paved external areas for outdoor entertainment, BBQ area, water feature, electric access gates and a host more.

VERDICT: You'd find it hard to get a home of this size at this quality level any closer to the city.