Somerton and the living is easy at sprightly €350k Cork suburban semi-d

Ballinlough, Cork City €350,000 Size 111 sq m (1,200 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER D1

AFTER a lifetime in the one family’s hands, No 20, Somerton Park in the very heart of Cork’s Ballinlough, comes up for sale. Its market arrival marks the end of a long, caring link for a mature clan who offer it now to a new and fledgling family of occupants most likely, in immaculate order.

Bucking the expectations that normally accompany most executor sales, where long-time family homes entirely understandably tend to fade along with the health and mobility of their remaining, surviving owners, it’s in super-smart nick, bright, ready and willing for viewings prior to Christmas, and as Covid-19 restrictions ease a bit too in synchronicity.

Garaged conversion to fourth, en-suite bedroom at 20 Somerton Park Ballinlough

It hasn’t (yet?) had the trendy contemporary extensions that can accompany the rebirth of this style of mid-1900 semi-d, and might never get or need them: who knows?

But, what it has is walk-in order, a surprising 1,200 sq ft inside thanks to a side former garage conversion, which is now an optional ground floor bedroom No 4.

Or, it could be a home office or study, or a guest room, complete with accompanying en suite bathroom with shower: little wonder that estate agent Malcolm Tyrrell of Cohalan Downing describes it as “really excellent”, especially for its age and, dare to say it, peer group.

Bright future at No 20 Somerton Park

He prices the three/four-bed home 20 Somerton Park at €350,000, sort of a four-square price region for the area and the vintage, among the 360-acre Ballinlough parish’s myriad estates built from the 1930s to the 1960s, and pretty much a completed and long-settled locational entity.

The Price Register shows 259 resales with a Ballinlough address in the past decade, with steady a stream of market arrival as the setting naturally goes through its own life cycle.

At a guess, possibly half of that 259 are executor sales, or inter-family transfers, and each year any one road or estate is likely to have builders and trades’ vans coming and going, evident renewal, in a location with just about every amenity on the doorstep, and with easy city access by bus, bike, car or on foot.

Of that 250+sales, 21 have a Somerton address, at very varied prices, from €136,000 up to €497,000 for the fully done and extended 41 Somerton Park, selling earlier this year and which got considerable exposure here when it came for sale.

Sold for nearly €500k: the extended 41 Somerton Park

No 41 was a four-bed of c 1,550 sq ft, with two-storey side and rear extension, and the same agent Barry Auctioneers also claimed Ballinlough’s first €1m sale, Hayfield House, a few years earlier.

Back garden has a view of Hayfield House which reportedly sold for €1 million

Hayfield House was a large, modern furnished high-end one-off nearby on the cul-de sac Somerton Drive, which shows on the Register at €881,000: it was one of several top homes built on the grounds of the former Somerton House, whose gardens ran back toward the rear of No 20 Somerton Park.

Apart from underpinning, among the relatively recent updates here at the spotless No 20 was the opening up of the ground floor’s two main ground floor reception rooms, thanks to sets of folding/bifold double doors, part-glazed so the west-facing house gets light at either end of the day, and there’s a stone fireplace with a raised hearth in the front room, right of the hall, while the rear room has fitted alcove shelves and storage.

The kitchen’s now in two sections, with simple timber units, overlooking a very private, pristine and mature back garden which has side access from the front garden which has off-street parking. Reached too from the rear kitchen set up is the en suite with shower, for the ground floor side room/bed four.

Above are three more bedrooms, modest-sized, and a modern family bathroom with shower and hot-press with stripped pine doors.

Two of the three bedrooms have fireplaces

Selling agent Malcom Tyrrell says No 20’s “a great house in a top location and ready for immediate occupation.” It gets a D1 BER, has 1,200 sq ft as it stands and buyers can simply move in, and plan any other longer term changes at their own pace, and as budgets allow.

For young families who might feel they’d like more space even in a starter or ‘trade-in’ suburban Cork home, there’s surely some comfort to be had to hear a family of seven offspring was raised here, and it’s as sprghitly and ‘young at heart’ as its esteemed lady owner was, a familiar Ballinlough sight as a daily mass goer, as she progressed through her tenth decade, and some 70 years in Somerton Park.

VERDICT: Somerton, and the living is easy.