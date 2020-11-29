Fruitful pickings at Ballincollig's sought-after Limeworth 

Ballincollig, Cork €745,000 Size 261 sq m (2809 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 5 BER B2

THE fruitful history of Limeworth is replete with rich pickings: Once upon a time, strawberries and raspberries multiplied prodigiously around its grounds under the careful cultivation of local farmer and fruit grower Denis O’Driscoll.

As the noughties approached, that same farmer took stock of his land as plans for the Ballincollig bypass were unfurled and transport links between Cork City and the western satellite town looked set to improve exponentially. Against this backdrop, Mr O’Driscoll opted to swap the backbreaking work of a fruit farm for a different type of land cultivation, namely, bricks and mortar, and he brought his land to market with planning in place for individual detached homes on a series of serviced sites.

Fast forward 20 years and Limeworth (possibly taking its name from old limestone walls in the vicinity, rather than the fruit farm) is a well-established, prestige estate of just under three dozen houses, where not one of the 10 sold in the past decade dipped below half a million.

In fact, auctioneers say that some of those homes went for more than one million euro in those crazy Celtic Tiger days, but backing up the claims is tricky when the sales pre-date the 10-year lifespan of the Property Price Register.

What the Register does show us though is a price peak in 2010 when No 15 sold for €745,000. That remained the peak until the sale earlier this year of No 16 by Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald for €755,000.

Ms Healy is back to market now with No 36, which she is guiding at €745,000 and which, like No 16, extends to just over 2,800 sq ft.

It’s the third Limeworth property she’s handled this year, having also sold No 6, a smaller house than the other two properties. It recently went sale agreed for €650,000.

Ms Healy is well-versed in Limeworth homes and was indeed the agent involved in the sale of No 36 to its current owners seven years ago, when it sold for €510,000.

Having put three chartered accountants through its doors since then, and with those same young men now fending for themselves, the owners/parents are planning to relocate to West Cork where they already have a property and a boat.

It’s not exactly a downsize because, between the boat and the West Cork home, the bedroom tally will stand at seven, with four bathrooms, easily accommodating those grown-up sons, whenever they come to visit.

And while bricks and mortar don’t feature in any official checklist of “How to ace your exams”, the father of the family says it was a great house for rearing children because they had the space to study and do well.

The amount of space is impressive: There’s a trio of reception rooms on the ground floor, from a very large lounge with French doors to the patio, to a smaller family room, to an extremely spacious open-plan kitchen/dining room/sunroom.

The kitchen has plenty of storage and a central island with granite countertop. The sunroom projects out the side of No 36 and also has double doors onto the patio. Cobble-lock runs from the front drive all the way around the house while the rear patio is Indian sandstone. Maintenance-free landscaped beds planted with mature trees and shrubs border the patio. The garden faces both east and south so effectively has the sun all day and is not overlooked.

Limeworth Ballincollig

There’s a detached garage that has been functioning as a gym but which can be repurposed to meet requirements.

Back indoors, accommodation is spread over three floors, with four bedrooms and fourth bathrooms (three ensuite) on the first floor. One bedroom also has a walk-in wardrobe, big enough to accommodate a desk and chair. Not that you’ll be stuck for home office space — one of the middle floor bedrooms is already functioning as such and, if you really want to knock yourself out, you could create a mega-office on the top floor where the only bedroom stretches to 6.4m x 4.78m. This space, Ms Healy says, could be an ideal den for teenagers, or it could even be a gym.

“It’s a big open plan room with an ensuite and it feels completely separate to the rest of the house. It’s a real get-away-from-it-all space,” she says.

If getting away from it all involves the great outdoors, there’s plenty room to indulge in the nearby regional park, a tremendous recreational amenity for those living in Ballincollig and beyond, with its vast open grass areas, playing pitches, woodland, playground, skate park, and walking trails.

Ballincollig has grown and improved in leaps and bounds since its bypass was first mooted all those years ago, and Limeworth has direct access to that bypass, with its onward links to Cork City, Cork University Hospital, and UCC. It’s also got some terrific schools, including serial BT Young Scientist winners Coláiste Choilm secondary school as well as the new purpose-built premises of Gaelscoil Uí Ríordáin which relocated right next door to Limeworth at Carriganarra.

Ms Healy says No 36, in a quiet cul-de-sac, is “ideal for family”.

“There’s great space and it’s in lovely condition. And it’s in the most exclusive development in Ballincollig.”

VERDICT: Super family home on attractively landscaped grounds with an address to impress.

Ballincollig, Cork €745,0000 Size: 261 sq m 2809 sq ft Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 5 BER: B2