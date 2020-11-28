Sunny side up in luxurious Leitra

Waterford city €875,000 Size 350 sq m (3767 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 5 BER B3

LIKE Clytie the lovesick water nymph, Leitra is destined to follow the sun.

Unlike Clytie, transformed into a sunflower in a sorry tale of unrequited love, Leitra’s narrative is a happy one.

Home to a family of five for the past 20 years, it’s been the backdrop to countless family occasions and the vessel for precious memory-making during that time. But now with children reared and relocating, the couple that built it are themselves looking to pastures new and planning to downsize.

The current owner recalls how her engineer husband went above and beyond the building regulation requirements when Leitra was conceived two decades ago.

It was a house ahead of its time, she says.

“Even 19 years later, it’s still a very modern house because of what he put into it on day one,” she says.

What he put in is extensive: underfloor heating, a central vacuum, a radon barrier, high-end 50mm Kingspan insulation beneath concrete floors - and that’s just for starters.

The house itself - one of seven detached one-offs at Riverwoods, Maypark Lane - was designed by architect Niall Harrington (Fewer Harrington and Partners) whose brief was to create a light-filled spacious family home that “follows the sun”.

“This was achieved with fabulous feature windows and 9 ft ceilings and French doors throughout, bringing the outside in,” the owner says.

Some of those feature windows are in the double-height entrance hall, including one above the French doors into the hallway which allows light to flood the mezzanine landing above.

In fact calling it a “hallway” is a bit of a misnomer - it’s almost a room in itself and has indeed been the focal point of many family events, the owner says, particularly at Christmas, where it’s the perfect setting for the Christmas tree.

“We’ve had 17 or 18 people for Christmas over the years and it’s very easy to cater for those special occasions,” she says.

Although the tree steals the limelight at Christmas time, the hand-crafted staircase (by Willie Ryan of Clonmines Joinery) also adds a touch of elegance.

A series of angled double doors off the hallway lead to three impressive reception rooms, including a living room, sitting room and formal dining room. Another set of double doors lead to the kitchen/dining room. Individual rooms are also linked by double doors creating a terrific open plan flow to the living accommodation (helped by parliament hinges which allow the doors open right back).

There’s also good linkage with the outside; a games room/playroom/den (possible home office) off the generous kitchen opens on to a courtyard-style south westerly patio, as do the living room and kitchen. In fact the living room has a Waterford Stanley stove and as the owner points out “the external part of the chimney cleverly opens onto the patio and can be used for an external stove, BBQ or pizza oven”.

Off the kitchen is a walk-in pantry and downstairs also has a utility and a wet room - a handy tool for cleaning mucky children and mucky dogs.

Upstairs, the main, dual aspect bedroom has a walk-in wardrobe and large ensuite. The remaining four bedrooms are also doubles and each has access to a Jack and Jill ensuite.

Joint selling agents Margaret and John Fogarty of Re/Max property specialists say a home of Leitra’s calibre in such a great location “is rare”. Guiding at €875,000, they point out that this circa 3,800 sq ft home, with integrated garage and carport, is sitting on half an acre of meticulously landscaped mature gardens (thanks to the engineer).

Taking pride of place in those gardens are the spectacular blooms of Mount Congreve Trumpeter red roses, on show from late May till October each year. Another feature enjoyed by the owners is a little pond, where birds are prone to come for a dip and the owner says the birdsong in the mornings and evenings - helped by proximity to woodland - is delightful.

Ms Fogarty describes the setting as “idyllic, sylvan”, tucked away as it is at the end of a tree-lined avenue, close to a riverside walk, but at the same time just a 10 minute stroll from the bustling Ardkeen Shopping complex and adjacent to University Hospital Waterford (UHW). Leitra's location could attract a medic or someone working in pharma in Waterford, Ms Fogarty says.

Describing Leitra as “truly a home of distinction...in an exclusive private setting” (there are electric gates at the bottom of the drive) Ms Fogarty says she expects it to appeal to a family trading up.

She’s already seen local interest but buyers from outside the county are restricted by the current level 5 Covid-19 travel restrictions.

“However we do have an interested party in Dublin waiting for the lockdown to end to come and see the house,” Ms Fogarty says. She expects more interest when the lockdown is eased next week and intercounty travel is hopefully permitted.

“We hope whoever buys it will love it as much as we did,” the owner says. “It’s been a terrific family home."

VERDICT: Meticulously maintained home and gardens in a superb location. Truly a place in the sun.