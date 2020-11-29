A charming Montenotte 3-bed for 285,000 with scope to expand 

Montenotte, Cork city €285,000 Size 69 sq m (747 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER F

So neatly tucked away in the furthest corner of a quiet cul-de-sac is No 11 Brian Dillon Crescent, that without its eye-catching red door, it might escape your attention.

Its end-of-terrace position has conferred a nice benefit - an “elbow” or corner site — and with it, a good-sized back garden.

Although it’s snuggled into the site to the front, to the rear, it fans out nicely, creating scope for expansion, if 747 sq ft seems a little compact.

Everything about this tidy house suggests an owner that appreciated its original features — from the Terrazzo flooring in the hallway, to original fireplaces and picture rails, to timber floors.

She lived in the Crescent for 15 years, but is now relocating, leaving behind a tastefully decorated house, from the country-cottage-style kitchen with solid worktops and neat shelving, with French doors leading out to the rear, creating a greater sense of space to a charming and cosy living room.

A utility at the end of the hall takes storage pressure off the kitchen — it’s plumbed for a washing machine and dryer. There’s also some storage under the stairs.

At the bottom of the stairs in the hallway, a well-placed window lets in plenty of natural light.

Upstairs, two of the three bedrooms are doubles and a separate bathroom houses a shower cubicle.

Selling agent Gillian McDonnell says a key selling point of No 11 is the potential the rear garden presents for extending.

Because of its price point, she says it will appeal to first-time buyers or perhaps someone downsizing. Inquiries to date (it’s new to market) are all first-time buyers, Ms McDonnell says.

Brian Dillion Crescent is at the end of St Anne’s Drive in Montenotte, around the corner from a post office, and close to the top of Gardiner’s Hill, which leads down to St Lukes Cross, less than a 10 minute walk away.

The North Ring Road and Dunkettle interchange are easily accessed via the nearby Middle Glanmire Road.

The most recent sale recorded at Brian Dillon Crescent in the Property Price Register is of No 3, which sold in 2017 for just shy of €255,000.

VERDICT: Cosy and cute with potential to extend.