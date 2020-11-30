Starter homes: Four properties for less than €300,000

Rosscarbery, Co Cork, €275,000

Size: 102 sq m (1,100 sq ft) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 BER: D2

The level of interest being shown in this renovated farmhouse at Froe near Rosscarbery in West Cork has astounded selling agents Hodnett Forde.

“We’ve got viewers coming from Dublin and from Cork city, in addition to some local first-time buyers," says auctioneer Andy Donoghue, who booked 18 viewings within three days of advertising it. He believes many of these city viewers have thoughts of taking up permanent residence on this scenic West Cork hillside.

Estimated to be nearly 140 years old, the farmhouse is traditional, with thick stone walls, and is on a site of more than half an acre. “It’s been renovated by successive owners and has modern comforts which include double glazing and central heating, but has retained its original features and character," says Mr Donoghue.

Inside the red latched front door is a large kitchen-dining room with a beamed ceiling, an inglenook fireplace with a stove, as well as traditional kitchen area with a Belfast sink and open shelving. Off the dining room is a sitting room which leads in turn to a playroom. Off the kitchen at the opposite side of the house, there is a bathroom.

A stairs in the kitchen leads to the first floor, which has three timber-floored bedrooms with beamed ceilings and cheerfully-painted blue latched doors.

The family who bought the property 10 years ago have upgraded and renovated the house and worked on the site, digging a vegetable patch and building a Wendy house.

Quoting a guide of €275,000, Mr Donoghue says the location is the big draw. "It’s charming, scenic, and private and is just 3.5km from Rosscarbery, and a 10-minute drive from Warren Beach.”

VERDICT: An opportunity to work from home in scenic West Cork tranquility.

Maryborough Ridge, Douglas, €275,000

Size: 114 sq m (1,230 sq ft) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 3 BER: B3 Trading up buyers, trading down ones and first time buyers have all booked to view this three-bed duplex at 29 Manor Avenue in Maryborough Ridge.

That’s according to Lawrence Sweeney of Savills, who is seeing offers of €275,000 for the 1,230 sq ft 2005-built property, which comes with a large patio garden at the rear.

"The owners have had it since it was new and have decorated to a high standard – it’s clearly a well-cared for home," he says, noting it has a high B3 BER rating.

At the front, the duplex has a spacious living room, with a marble fireplace fitted with an integrated gas fire and at the rear, a tiled kitchen-diner with modern units , granite worktops and integrated appliances.

Under the stairs there’s a guest WC and at the top of it on the first floor there is a bathroom and three bedrooms, including one en-suite.

Mr Sweeney says the large patio balcony outside the kitchen is a big selling point for this property. "it looks out on to a green area and to the trees on Manor Avenue and offers good privacy.” Mr Sweeney says that property in Maryborough within a few minutes drive from Douglas village is always popular.

The Property Price register doesn’t show many resales in Manor Avenue in recent years. A four-bed semi at No 8 sold for €470,000 this month while before that the last one seems to have been No 17, which sold for €290,000 in 2018.

Glasheen Road, Cork, 150,000

80 sq m 80 (860 sq ft) Bedrooms: 2 Bathrooms: 1 BER: G

A two bed semi–detached bungalow at No 2 Clashduv Place on the Glasheen Road is set to attract interest from "builders, investors and those not afraid of a renovation project".

So says Johnny O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, who is seeking a cash buyer for the property, which is guiding at €150,000. "It needs complete renovation but offers a great opportunity to acquire a property within walking distance of Cork city, UCC, CUH and the Bon Secours hospital,” he says, noting it has off street parking.

VERDICT: Has obvious potential because of its location.

Willow Court, Ballincollig, €255,000

Size: 92 sq m (1,000 sq ft) Bedrooms: 3 Bathrooms: 1 BER: C2

Bidding on this three bed detached house at 188 Willow Court in Ballincollig has quickly gone €11,000 over the €255,000 guide price.

Selling agents O’Mahony Walsh say the 1990s-built property has been upgraded over the years by its owners and is very well presented. Located within a short walk from the town centre, it has 1,000 sq ft of accommodation, which includes a living room, a kitchen diner and a small utility room as well as three bedrooms and a bathroom.

The BER rating has been upgraded to a C2 with attic and cavity wall insulation

VERDICT: It seems that some first time buyers are very enthusiastic about finding a detached house in this price range.