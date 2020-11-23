Property Focus: Homes to consider in Cork's Bishopstown and Wilton

Buyers with thoughts of finding a new home in either Bishopstown and Wilton will possibly need to wait until after Christmas and lockdown restrictions before the supply improves.

There are currently just 21 properties advertised in Bishopstown and 16 in Wilton, pretty low for a hugely popular suburb with a combined population of 27,000.

Covid has had an impact and the Property Price Register shows 40 sales in Bishopstown so far this year as compared to 71 in 2019. In Wilton, there have been just 22 so far this year while the figure for last year was 74.

A look at the Property Price Register shows that although the two areas are frequently spoken of together – they are two quite different markets with different house types and prices. This year’s figures show over half the Wilton houses selling for less than €300,000 while over two-thirds of the Bishopstown properties sold for over this.

Bishopstown has a high number of 1960s built estates of three-bed semis while Wilton has a wider range of properties which include 1970s terraced estates, apartment blocks built in the Boom as well as modern developments at Sarsfield Road and Eagle Valley.

While Bishopstown is a very mature market, Wilton has had more recent development and there’s even a new development going on in Sarsfield Road, where O’Brien & O’Flynn Construction has just poured the foundation for a new 65 unit development of two, three and four-bed houses and duplexes.

Peter Skuse of Cahalane Skuse auctioneers says that in the last three or four years he has seen a surge in activity in the Bishoptown market. “We are seeing a demographic shift - older people who bought these three-bed semis when they were new are putting them on the market and they are being bought by first-time buyers and trading up buyers,’’ He says that in settled estates where there was once little movement he is now seeing several houses coming on the market at the same time.

“The prices for these older style three-bed semis is typically €340,000 to €350,000,” he says pointing out that buyers often carry out significant improvements and modernization.

“They want the Bishopstown location and in order to get it they are willing to do the work to renovate older houses,” he says pointing out that it’s about being close to schools, shopping centres, sports facilities and planning ahead so that when their children get older they will be close to both CIT and UCC.

In Wilton, the properties tend to be more varied and more modern. Of the 16 currently on offer, six are apartments and four are three-bed terraced ones.

Auctioneer Jeremy Murphy currently has three terraced properties costing between €222,500 and €230,000 on his books, which he says are the type of properties which sell to both first-time buyers and investors.

The buyers for these types of properties also want them because of proximity to shopping centres, the Link road, schools, colleges and companies on the Model Farm Road.

Mr Murphy says that because of the proximity to CUH he tends to see a high number of doctors and hospital staff at viewings in Bishopstown and Wilton. “ Doctors are particularly happy to find properties within walking distance of the hospital.”

Wilton Gardens €630,000

A FAMILY looking for a large trade-up property in Wilton, or an investor, would have difficulty finding a more spacious home than No 19 Wilton Gardens.

Originally a 1960s three-bed property but recently expanded in to an eight-bed one, it’s on the market with Peter Skuse of Cahalane Skuse who says that in addition to being extremely spacious it is very well maintained and very well located within walking distance of schools, UCC, CIT and shopping centres. The property has a living room, a dining room, a sun room, a kitchen, a bathroom and three bedrooms while the extension has five bedrooms, three kitchens and three bathrooms.

Quoting a guide of €630,000, Mr Skuse says there is scope to use the extension space as a granny flat.

VERDICT: Could either be an extra spacious home or an investment property

Elm Park, Wilton €230,000

BOTH first time buyers and investors are expected to show an interest in this three-bed mid-terrace house at 100 Elm Park in Wilton.

Affordably priced at €230,000, it’s on the market via Jeremy Murphy & Associates who say it’s a well maintained, owner-occupied property with a nicely manicured garden at the rear. Built in the 1980s, it’s located within two kilometres of CUH while Tesco in the Wilton Shopping Centre is within a short walk. Accommodation includes a living room and a kitchen/diner as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms.

Looking as if it has received a lot of attention during lockdown, the garden at the rear has a patio, a neatly trimmed lawn and an attractive shrub filled bed.

VERDICT: An affordable property in a very popular location

Bishopstown €280,000

DNG Creedon are anticipating a quick sale for this modern three-bed end of terrace house No 37 Woodhaven in Bishoptown.

New to the market with a guide of €280,000, it’s been fitted with a new kitchen and new flooring and has just been repainted. Auctioneer Glenn O’Connor says that in addition to being well presented it’s also well located within easy reach of a range of local services and amenities. Bishoptown shopping centre is just a few minutes drive while Wilton shopping centre and CUH are within a 15-minute walk. The property offers over 1,000 sq ft of living space including a living room, a dining room, a kitchen, a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms including one en suite.

VERDICT: Likely to go quickly

Curraheen Road €360,000

TRADE up buyers viewing no 38 Halldene Estate in Bishopstown will possibly start imagining how it would look with a modern extension in place of the attached garage.

The four-bed semi is the type of house being bought with extension and modernisation in mind — someone who wants the convenience of Bishopstown but who also wants energy efficiency, en suite bedrooms and the type of open plan living space that older houses don’t offer. On the market for €360,000 with Barry Auctioneers, it’s a well maintained 1,400 sq ft property.

Accommodation includes a living room, dining room, kitchen, a study, a shower room as well as a bathroom and four bedrooms upstairs.

VERDICT: Offers excellent potential

