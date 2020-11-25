Above the norm for dorm near the coast delightful in East Cork

Saleen, Cork Harbour €480,000 Size 218 sq m (2,330 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

SET just off one of the most scenic drives in Cork Harbour, around the promontory of East Ferry, is the pretty-set roadside village of Saleen, by a tidal inlet, some woodland, and the main Midleton to Whitegate/Roches Point road fringing the rest of the eastern circuit of the harbour.

It’s only a few kilometres outside the town of Midleton, and is home to traditional homes, some housing estates and a few clusters of one-off homes, built on serviced sites.

Case in point in the latter instance is 7 Briarsfield, on one of about a dozen sites, with individual homes there built at various times since the early 2000s, and No 7 dates to about 2005.

Bright and airy.

It was built on a site of just over a quarter acre with detached garage, has about 2,300 sq ft within, and has all the hallmarks of a design with a bit of professional input, inside and out.

For sale with a €480,000 AMV via estate agent Miah McGrath of McCarthy & McGrath in Midleton, he’s acting for vendors who are moving back to town, and it’s understood the design was done for them by a family member.

Externally, it’s distinguished by things like artfully placed windows, some double aspect rooms, part-stone façade working in a contemporary sort of way with a set-back entry point, where there’s timber cladding around the door with glazed side panels.

It has some double-height internal spaces, such as the main, split level kitchen/dining living core.

Adaptable, it has up to five bedrooms over its two dormer levels, one at ground level, the other upstairs.

It has living rooms too at each level, with an upstairs sitting room with a feature wide but shallow window at sitting eye level for rural views, plus it has a door to ‘minstrel’s gallery’ with glass baluster overlooking a double-height ground floor living room.

That airy downstairs living space has pitched ceilings, an integrated stove/fireplace for cosy heating, and a few steps led up to a kitchen/dining room, with painted kitchen units.

Modern decor.

There’s also a home office/study/gym, utility and main bathroom with bath, while there’s an attractive glazing arrangement in the hall, along the rise of the main staircase, with oak treads, handrail and painted risers.

Overall condition of this family home is excellent, with some assertive room colours in younger offspring bedrooms, an No 7 gets a very credible B3 BER.

Likely buyer interest will be families trading up in the greater Midleton hinterland (might a buyer come out of the Cois Coillte small house development across the road?), and the proximity of the town, and of a more local national school, Scartleigh, will be seen as a bonus, as will be the plethora of natural amenities, sports options and clubs, wildlife and birdlife, plus and harbour facilities proximity.

Cosy and cute.

The Price Register shows 37 transactions since 2010 with a Saleen address, but nothing shows there at over €300k so far. No 7 Briarsfield Saleen may buck that trend.

Nearby, over €550,000 has been paid for a one-off at Farsid, Rostellan, and sales over €450k have also been seen in other Rostellan and Aghada addresses, and Midleton, of course, would have many sales in this trade-up price bracket.

VERDICT: 7 Briarsfield is above the norm for dormer design.

Saleen, Midleton, East Cork