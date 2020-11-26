Chapelizod, Dublin 20 €575,000 Size 98 sq m (1,048 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER E2

NOT too many Dublin semi-ds get to grace the Irish Examiner’s Property & Home pages, but then again, not too many have 110’ of river frontage to the River Liffey, just across the river from the Phoenix Park and four miles from the centre of the capital city.

No 20 Belgrove in Chapelizod can make this boast, and it’s a chance for home-hunters looking for something that bit different to dive in, and make a bid on the dated three/four-bed semi, which has a price guide of €575,000 with agents Berkeley & Associates.

Crying out for upgrades and a garden cabin/home office waterside den, it has c 1,050 sq ft as it stands.

Right now, it has a ground floor bedroom four next to a wet-room, three more upstairs, two reception rooms, basic kitchen and two sheds.

It has gas central heating, aluminium windows and an E2 BER, so be prepared to spend further. The Price Register shows eight Belgrove sales, from €400,000 for No 20 in 2015 right up to €710,000 for No 6 the same year. The last few sales have been in the €550,000/€600,000 range.

VERDICT: Lockdown life on the Liffey? How bad.