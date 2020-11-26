Lockdown life on the Liffey 

Chapelizod Dublin home has 110' frontage to the  River Liffey
Lockdown life on the Liffey 

Life on the Liffey. Competitiors tackle Straffan Weir at the 2011 Great  Outdoors Liffey Descent. Photograph  Brendan Duffy.

Thu, 26 Nov, 2020 - 12:05
Tommy Barker Property Editor

Chapelizod, Dublin 20

€575,000

Size

98 sq  m (1,048 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

2

BER

E2

NOT too many Dublin semi-ds get to grace the Irish Examiner’s Property & Home pages, but then again, not too many have 110’ of river frontage to the River Liffey, just across the river from the Phoenix Park and four miles from the centre of the capital city.

There's 110'  river frontage to the Liffey at 22 Belgrove Park Chapelizod Dublin 20
There's 110'  river frontage to the Liffey at 22 Belgrove Park Chapelizod Dublin 20

No 20 Belgrove in Chapelizod can make this boast, and it’s a chance for home-hunters looking for something that bit different to dive in, and make a bid on the dated three/four-bed semi, which has a price guide of €575,000 with agents Berkeley & Associates.

22 Belgrove Park Chapelizod Dublin 20
22 Belgrove Park Chapelizod Dublin 20

Crying out for upgrades and a garden cabin/home office waterside den, it has c 1,050 sq ft as it stands.

Right now, it has a ground floor bedroom four next to a wet-room, three more upstairs, two reception rooms, basic kitchen and two sheds.

It has gas central heating, aluminium windows and an E2 BER, so be prepared to spend further. The Price Register shows eight Belgrove sales, from €400,000 for No 20 in 2015 right up to €710,000 for No 6 the same year. The last few sales have been in the €550,000/€600,000 range.

VERDICT: Lockdown life on the Liffey? How bad.

More in this section

Nautical, but nice: Bird's Eye view from €400,000 Cobh home  Nautical, but nice: Bird's Eye view from €400,000 Cobh home 
Dip your toes in Cork Harbour for €750,000 Dip your toes in Cork Harbour for €750,000
Taste of the exotic in turnkey condition for €235,000 Taste of the exotic in turnkey condition for €235,000
Above the norm for dorm near the coast delightful in East Cork

Above the norm for dorm near the coast delightful in East Cork

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices