Nautical, but nice: Bird's Eye view from €400,000 Cobh home 

Cobh, Co Cork €400,000 Size 151 sq m (1631 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER E1

A small but exact copy of the most familiar four funnels in history, atop the hapless Titanic, are on display in a glass case on the hall table of a Cobh home where the maritime connection is as powerful as the tide.

It was here, at Corleigh on Lake Rd, that a former Cork Harbour pilot raised his family in a household where all manner of seacraft loomed large — not just in paintings, drawings, and scale models dotted around Corleigh, but also on the distant horizon visible from the garden and in the nearby harbour where the father guided ships in and out of the port throughout his career.

Indeed he had the distinction of guiding the iconic ocean liner the Queen Elizabeth 2 (QE2), into Ringaskiddy on the occasion of the Cunard Line celebrating 150 years in business in 1990, when an estimated 40,000 spectators gathered to witness that historic occasion, which coincided with the opening of the deepwater terminal in the Port of Cork.

The QE2 visits Cobh in 2008. The garden at Corleigh is ideal for viewing the harbour.

The QE2 subsequently paid a visit to Cobh in its retirement year of 2008, before retiring as a floating hotel and anyone who pitched up in the gardens of Corleigh would have had a terrific view of its arrival. They would also have had ample time to beat the liner to the quays because a set of steps right next to the house will bring you down into Cobh town and its quays and train station in no time.

Corleigh, a detached dormer bungalow, has a smashing elevation outback, sitting high above the harbour and with the excellent good fortune of a south-facing garden.

That same garden benefited from a couple with a passion for horticulture and right now, some evergreen shrubs and vibrant red berries are cutting through the November drear.

This lovely autumnal scene with the harbour as backdrop can be observed from the generous outdoor decking area or, this time of year, from the warmth of a conservatory, accessed directly from the dining room.

As selling agent Johanna Murphy of Johanna Murphy & Sons points out, Corleigh is all about the view and the location.

She reckons it’s ideal for someone looking to downsize in towards Cobh town, but not into a housing estate.

Ms Murphy also believes that while the house, which she is guiding at €400,000, is in good working order, it could be transformed with the addition of a “Dermot Bannon-style” extension.

“You could almost bring the garden inside, there’s that kind of scope,” Ms Murphy says.

The interior of the 1600 sq ft house is quirky. Steps from the entrance hallway down to the dining area on one side and a living room looking out over those great views on the other, The kitchen, to the rear, is up a few steps from the dining area.

Back down the hallway on the other side of the house, there are two bedrooms and a main bathroom.

Steps up from the hall lead to two further bedrooms, one of them ensuite, while the second has a walk-in wardrobe, with steps up to a floored attic.

Corleigh, which got its name from the first occupants who had UK connections, has been a wonderful family home over the years, Ms Murphy says, but with children grown and fled, the current owner is downsizing.

“Lots of kids have been raised in this house,” Ms Murphy says “and a new family coming in would bring a new lease of life.”

VERDICT: Great location, terrific views.