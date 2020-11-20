Dip your toes in Cork Harbour for €750,000

Carrigaline €750,000 Size 511 sq m (5,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER F

FOR all of the vast amount of water, and water-frontage as a consequence, there’s not a huge number of Cork homes right on the harbour’s shorelines, and even less have jetties, piers, or pontoons on their boundaries where you could berth a boat, or take a dip from.

Distinctive-looking detached Tideways is one of the select few private residences with its toes in the waters of Cork’s harbour, and it even comes with its own virtual leisure centre to the side, with a swimming pool behind with garden/river access, plus it has a games/gym/snooker room to the front.

Now, as 2020 winds to a close, it comes to the property market with its own extensive length of water frontage, in the squared-off shape of an old wharf or pier, jutting into the Owenabue Estuary on the edge of Carrigaline and with Crosshaven and its marinas just a few miles out the other direction, on the tides.

Behind that again, is the enormous harbour, ringed with villages and towns like Cobh, and then there’s the vastness of the oceans, beyond Roches Point ... it’s all a boat ride away, on a high tide.

Tideways is listed with estate agent Sheila O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, who guides at €750,000 for trade-down occupants who bought it about 2002, for a then-growing family who relished the waterside setting, edge-of-Carrigaline setting for schools and shops and services, and for proximity to Crosshaven and beaches, for lifestyle reasons.

All those attributes will be to its credit once more when it catches the eye of today’s more upmarket Munster home hunters — all the more so, perhaps, as after a rocky year of pandemic times, where there’s a premium clearly put on homes with space, facilities, scope for home office/working from home, and water frontage as a boon for boating, or bird-watching, or just boasting.

Dating to the 1970s, the expansive detached home runs to about 5,500 sq ft, with about one-third of this in the ‘leisure wing’, where there’s a 35 ft long swimming pool, deep enough to warrant a diving board, and with a wide skirt of walk and play space around its circumference.

It was originally built by a member of Cork’s Horgan family, well known for livestock breeding and export interests and farms around Douglas back in the day, as well as for racehorse connections: Tirol was their best-known horse, whose victories are recalled in the naming of the ‘Tirol’ section of the Horgans' 1980s Cork residential development The Paddocks, on Maryborough Hill.

After Roy Horgan’s time here, Tideways was bought in 2002 as a family home by the late business, shipping, and stevedoring doyen, Denis Doyle, who was as well known for his sailing skills as for his commercial acumen.

Doyle competed in 20 consecutive Fastnet Races, and owned and raced several yachts which he called Moonduster, commissioning at least one to be built to his own spec, and long regarded as one of the most beautiful boats to ever grace the waters of Cork harbour.

He probably rued the fact he couldn’t tie up the ‘Duster at his garden’s end here, but the house is well named: the setting is tidal and the water draws right back at low ebb, so this section of the estuary is best kept for flat-bottom boats (or hovercrafts?). It stayed in Doyle family hands for 20 years, and was an executor sale when it went to market in 2002. What it sold for isn’t publicly revealed as it was in pre-Price Register days, and even the asking price at that time wasn’t publicly divulged, with a broad assumption that is was in the €1m category.

It went again to the market in 2008, with a €1.75m price tag attached, but this was at a time when the market had started to dip and then dive, in tandem with the world’s banking sector. Needless to say, it missed the boat in that declining market, and didn’t sell.

It got offered once more, in 2016, with an €895,000 asking price and now, after a spell being off-market, is back up for the taking, at the quoted €750,000 guide via Sherry FitzGerald.

Given the asking price reduction, and the more general rise in values over the past several years and — as-yet at least — with prices/values not impacted by Covid-19 (especially for waterfront properties), it might well be that its sale time heading toward 2021 has definitely docked.

In anyone’s book, it’s substantial home, on 0.6 of an acre, and is very distinctive due to its external finishes — done in a cast stone, under a slate roof, with the slate said to have come at the early build time from the English Market in Cork City.

It has most of its accommodation at ground level, with the main house reckoned to account for c 3,500 sq ft of the overall 5,500 sq ft, with the rest accounted for by the swimming pool annexe and two conservatories, one of them very large.

Auctioneer Sheila O’Flynn describes it as spectacular, and ideal for entertaining, noting that most of the main rooms have views to the water to the back, ones particularly enhanced and graced by the presence of century-old stand of sentinel Scots Pine trees on the reclaimed jetty section, abetted by a boat mooring.

Overall condition is good, and the low-profile vendors made their own changes here, naturally enough, since 2002, including changing the kitchen a number of years ago, but in its next owners’ hands, it’s likely to get a decorative upgrade, and/or more.

The setting’s within a walk of Carrigaline’s Main St, and in the other direction, there’s the start of the 7km Crosshaven railway walk.

Tideways shares its setting with a half a dozen or so other detached homes, and has the most useful of the shoreline links thanks to its jetty: just on the town side its next-door neighbour is a very large new, one-off build, arriving since Tideway’s last market outing in 2016, replacing an old cottage on the site, with its builder/owner clearly relishing the location and water/harbour access.

VERDICT: Rare to have residential water frontage on the edge of a booming town.