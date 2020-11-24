Starter Homes: Four properties for less than €300,000

Quite changed from the 1960s mid-terrace property it once was, No 33 Iona Place in Mayfield is larger, prettier, and more modern on the inside than you would expect.
Previous owners created more space in their small three-bed terrace property by converting the attic and also by adding a good-sized extension at the rear, bringing the square footage up to over 1,200.
Current owners came along a few years ago and spent time and effort updating and prettifying their three-bed home. Adding a contemporary pale-grey shaker-style kitchen, they redecorated thoroughly before setting to work on the back garden.
Seeking offers of €269,000, Karl O’Reilly of Savills says the property has been very attractively upgraded and extended and makes excellent use of space.
Accommodation at ground level includes a front sitting room and three bedrooms, one of which is used as a living room. To the rear, there’s a bathroom, a small utility room and, in the extension, a modern tiled kitchen diner. Upstairs, the converted attic has a second bathroom and a carpeted room with a large skylight.
Overlooking a small green area, the property has a small lawned area at the front, and at the rear the owners have put down some stepping stones and gravel and have found space for swings, a trampoline, and a gazebo.
Located off Colmcille Avenue, Iona Place is within a 15-minute drive from the city centre.
Looks cozy and pretty.