Starter Homes: From Clon to Cobh, four homes for less than €300,000

Bealad, Clonakilty €195,000

To compensate for the fact that their prettily renovated property at Bealad near Clonakilty doesn’t have sea views, the owners of Laurel Wood Cottage have hung two large seascape paintings within.

“These were done by the Kinsale designer who helped them with renovations,’’ reveals Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde explaining that the 100-year-old cottage has been comprehensively upgraded and completely redecorated by the owners.

They replaced the roof with an insulated one, fitted a new bathroom and a sleek new kitchen, put in triple glazed windows and added louvre style timber shutters. Although a lot of modernizing has been done, this is still very much a country cottage with flagstone flooring, painted beams on the ceiling, some exposed stone walls and an old open fireplace with a stove.

The look is completed by the painted timber fencing which surrounds the garden which has a long patio covered by a pergola and is bounded by hydrangea bushes and woodland.

Seeking offers of €195,000, Mr Donoghue says Laurel Cottage is attracting interest from first-time buyers, holiday home buyers and people interested in relocating from the city. “ It’s attractive and well renovated, is on a site of over half an acre and is just a ten-minute drive from Clonakilty.’’ The ground floor has an old world sitting room connected by an archway to a modern, up to date kitchen with white high gloss units. In a single storey section at the side there’s a modern bathroom and a bedroom while upstairs there’s a shower room and three bedrooms.

VERDICT:

Cute and just a 10-kilometre drive from sea views at the Long Strand and Owenahincha.

Tower Street, Cork city €240,000

Few properties on the market in the Cork city centre area are as interesting and unusual as No 1C Catford Mews on Tower St.

Part of a development of three houses built on an infill site in the late 1990s, it’s a stone-clad three-bed, three-storey townhouse which has been designed to look a little like a small medieval tower.

Although it’s a little medieval on the outside, the property is very modern on the inside and has recently been renovated. The bedrooms are on the lower levels while the top floor is occupied by a contemporary kitchen/dining living room with oak flooring, cream kitchen units, roof lights, and a glass door opening out on to a small balcony with city views.

Quoting a guide of €240,000, Conor Smith of Casey & Kingston says the property has been beautifully maintained by owners who have had it for 20 years and have lived in it part of the time and also rented it out some of the time.

The ground floor has a bedroom and a wet room, the first floor has two L-shaped bedrooms, and the top floor has the main living area which is circular.

To the rear at ground level, there’s a small decked area enclosed by high walls.

VERDICT: centrally located, and quirky. Catford Mews is a ten-minute walk from University College Cork and a five-minute one from the city centre.

Broomfields, Midleton, Co Cork €265,000

New to the market with a guide of €265,000, 65 Meadowlands, Broomfield in Midleton has the potential to make some first-time buyer very happy.

“It’s a spacious three-bed semi with over 1,200 sq ft of living space which has been kept in showhouse condition,’’ says Richie Dunlea of Barry Auctioneers noting that the 2002-built house has a B3 BER rating and is located a five-minute walk from Midleton train station.

Accommodation includes two living rooms, a kitchen diner, a utility area, a guest WC as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en-suite.

VERDICT: Modern, well looked after and larger than the average three-bed semi.

Effort has been made by the owners of 3 Gardiners Walk, Rushbrook Links in Cobh on modernising their kitchen and on making their garden maintenance-free.

Cobh, Co Cork €225,000

Guiding the semi at €225,000 Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy says it’s superbly presented.

Accommodation includes a modern kitchen, sitting room, a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en-suite. The back garden has artificial grass, a patio and raised decking.

VERDICT: Affordable and modern within a ten-minute drive from Cobh