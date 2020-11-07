Masters-ful timing as Cork's  Augusta Drive gets in the swing of it

Maryborough Hill, Cork €725,000 Size 212 sq m (2,290 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER C2

IT might be a displaced US Masters' golf week at Augusta, Georgia, but there's not much luck either with the timing of market launches at Munster trade-up destination, Augusta Drive, between Cork's Carrs Hill and Maryborough Hill, within a walk of Douglas village.

The last offer here, No 20, came to market at the start of March this year, a full reworked and updated home being sold for a family relocating to Kerry, which launched just prior to the nation’s first full-on Covid-19 lockdown.

Exterior view of 14 Augusta Drive, freshly on the market

No 20’s already been sold, done deal, and now No 14 comes along – in Lockdown Mark 11, with a €725,000 AMV, fresh to market for long-time owners who are trading down, via estate agent Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing.

You could tell the Kerry/Tipperary vendors at No 20’s hearts were in the neighbouring county of Kerry where they are to build from scratch (and, apologies for the GAA football upset last weekend to our Munster neighbours) as they’d called their Maryborough Hill home, No 20 Augusta Drive Annagh House, after a river by Tralee and Blennerville.

Pitch in: Rear view of No 14 Augusta Drive

The very high quality No 20 aka Annagh House went to market guiding €785,000, and is understood to have made €735,000 in a quickly realised sale, with its vendors keen to get to Kerry in time for the start of the new school year for their young sons.

Its selling agent Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan & Co reckons it could have gone for more …..if the sales process had run a fuller course.

Views towards Douglas Golf Club course from first floor master bedroom's front balcony

It was his second time selling No 20 in recent times: he got €700,000 for it back in 2016, and its then-purchasers invested significantly in updating it and making it far more open plan, with new kitchen, improved BER/insulation and contemporary finishes.

Its €735,000 sale isn’t yet on the Price Register, while the sale of No 18 is there now, since October, showing that No 18 made €685,000.

The only other Price Register outings in a decade at Augusta Drive were for No 22, which sold twice, for €660,000 in 2017 as an executor sale, and for €680,000 prior, in 2015.

So, it seems the 2020 price bar now is set at the €700k+mark at the 24 house development Augusta Drive, the most high-end section of the early 2000s O’Brien & O’Flynn development Maryborough Woods, on the edge of Douglas village.

Front reception with bay window

Cohalan Downing’s Brian Olden describes his listing at No 14 as “most impressive, and in a prime trade-up location” and it’s a detached, four-bed just shy of 2,300 sq ft.

In contrast to the reworked five-bed but same sized No 20, No 14’s in a quite original layout at ground level especially, with west facing back garden and looking east to the front to Douglas Golf Club….hence the US Masters’ golf-related naming of the Maryborough Woods' development's August Drive section.

Rooms left of the hall include a front lounge with bay window and fireplace, with double doors to a rear dining room, both of the rooms carpeted, while a study/family room right of the hall has a wood floor.

Kitchen with breakfast island

Behind is a kitchen/breakfast room with island and bay window and patio access, where the west-aspected garden has a patio, BBQ area and steel storage shed, and at ground level areal within are utility and guest WC.

Above, off a carpeted landing, two of the carpeted bedrooms have en-suites with showers, and No 14’s been made over from an original five-bed to a four-bed, with a bigger en-suite in one room, with bath plus shower, twin sinks, and storage.

No 14's enlarged master bedroom's en-suite

Well-kept No 14 gets a C2 BER, and is likely to have an appeal to relocators and to traders-up, as was the case with the viewing interest earlier this year at the other August Drive listings in these pandemic times.

VERDICT: Momentum in the swing of things at Maryborough Hill’s Augusta Drive.