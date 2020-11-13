Make Hyne-sight your 2020 vision at Lough Hyne's €675k  Forest Lodge 

Lough Hyne, West Cork €675,000 Size 180 sq m (1,925 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER D1

You have one of West Cork’s wonders on your doorstep at Forest Lodge — it’s Lough Hyne, a seawater lake, biodiverse marine reserve that lures scientists from far and wide, and it’s also now a watersports haven into the bargain.

A fine-sized bungalow on private grounds set on a rocky hill by the approach road to Lough Hyne, Forest Lodge is a five-bed home with detached garage/mezzanine for home office working, close enough to smell the tang of salt off the water, an easy barefoot or wetsuit bootie walk to the quay walls for a year-round dip.

Lough Hyne's popularity has zoomed up, evidenced by this July 2020 image.

However, views of the lough are just tantalisingly out of the frame, as a rise in the land obscures the visa beneath — hence the name, Forest Lodge, as its views are to the woods at Knockomagh Hill, where there’s a good, stiff, uphill forest trail to a vantage point about 200m over sea level.

Forest Lodge has views to Knockomagh Hill and forest trail

Owned by a local family who’ve moved back to ‘village’ living at Baltimore, Lough Hyne’s Forest Lodge is about 5km from the market town of Skibbereen and is fresh to market this lockdown month with agent Frank O’Driscoll of Hodnett Forde. He guides it at €675,000, with a premium clearly being put on the location, and the amount of land going with it.

Just shy of 14 acres, it’s not great land: You’d hardly be farming it, and a local farmer uses some of it for grazing, so it’s really just there for the joys of the expanse of ownership, and wildlife.

But, wait! There’s an option for its next owners, and some of the early viewers on its sale listing have spotted the potential.

The acreage includes high points with Lough Hyne views, and a small cabin, hut, or birdwatch shelter dug in here somewhere would be an easily delivered lough lookout, and could be easily camouflaged so as not to be visually intrusive.

There are homemade/self-build shed options, or a property purchaser might just splash out a few extra grand for a pod on a plinth up here: There’s a quirky, visually prominent example of a globe-shaped glazed pod with a house on a hill down by Glengarriff to consider emulating.

This viewing pod is at a property called Carrickfern by Glengarriff

On many days, a shelter here on a height could be quite the serene sanctuary. On many other days, and especially on weekends, it will be overlooking a watery mix of bathers, divers, kayakers and scientists above and below the relatively calm waters.

Lough Hyne’s quite unique marine life has been studied in depth, and at depths, since the 1880s, and is home to over 1,000 species, now being near-swamped in a benign way by visitors and 2020 staycationers. The ‘Lough Hyne Lappers’ are now a constant-year round gaggle of hardy swimmers, with 2km loops of the lake and by its diminutive Castle Island a goal for many taking the plunge.

Many days this past summer traffic backed up past the woods and the entrance to Forest Lodge, with locals and tourists alike spilling out to walk, climb, swim, snorkel, and canoe: The lure of ‘the Rapids,’ where the tides rush in both directions lagging the tides to Barloge Creek, is immense.

A file image of the rapids at Lough Hyne, before the 150-year-old walls were restored.

Beyond Barloge and its pier, there are coves and caves by Bullock Island, and boat owners can venture further afield, west towards Baltimore, or east towards Union Hall and Glandore.

There’s an option to get a mooring, too, with the sale of Forest Lodge, notes Mr O’Driscoll, who’s started first viewings of the property and its further potential in recent days.

It’s a modern and extended home done in the 2000s, and is probably one of the most recent builds this close to Lough Hyne. Getting planning permission here to build is, well, rarer than a water hen’s teeth.

The bulk of its space (and three of its five bedrooms) at ground level, with some feature-vaulted ceilings and the reception room tally is added to by a front sunroom.

Forest Lodge Lough Hyne

VERDICT: There are only a handful of homes on the fringes of Lough Hyne, and Forest Lodge is likely to appeal most to a couple or family who can work from home, in a true beauty spot.

