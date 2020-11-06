Cork city moving downriver to lift Victoria Road





Victoria Road, Cork city €495,000 Size 190 sq m (2,050 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER Exempt

AS the lofty Cork Victorian home 3 Park Villas comes to the open market, its viewing procedure and sales progress will be in some contrast to an otherwise near-identical sale, of a near-neighbouring property, exactly two years ago.

This three-storey 2,050 sq ft semi-detached home, in a now-rapidly evolving city suburb on the Victoria Road, between the Marina and the city quays now lighting up with shiny new offices (and, with more to come, plus apartments?) is fresh to market with a €495,000 AMV confidently quoted by Savills estate agent Lawrence Sweeney.

Work in progress on the construction of Marina Park at the former Cork Showgrounds site in Cork.

Why so confident?

Well, in late 2018 he put the very similar period era home Rockhurst for sale, and was swamped with viewing numbers.

He had 62 parties through the house which like 3 Park Villas was dated and in need of extra spending to 21st century living standards.

"It was bananas. There were people queueing outside the door and down the drive to come through in groups. They were buying coffees across the road in Salt café while they waited. That was in October, to be honest, I was nearly tired of showing it and by November 8 I asked the vendor could we stop the viewings, as we had so much serious interest,” Mr Sweeney recalls.

Rockhurst (its sale was associated at the time with Nama) ending up making an even €500,000, according to the Price Register, and its purchasers are currently advancing on big plans for doing it up.

Rockhurst on the Victoria Road made €500k

Based on renovation/extension costings that viewers of Rockhurst encountered (€200k++) those coming to view the five-bedroomed No 3 Park Villas on the slightly larger grounds of 0.2 of an acre can expect a total investment on purchase and upgrades, to weigh in around €750,000.

Lots of garden with south west aspect at No 3

It’s once more considered such a ‘hot’ location that there’ll be competitive bidding in 2020, if not wrapped up by 2021.

There’s buoyant precedent on this road of elegant Victorian semi-ds, while Savills also got 30% over the €450,000 AMV for the mint-order, mid-terraced 1,500 sq ft 3 Grand View Terrace, which sold for €600,000, after 50 viewings.

First floor living room at No 3 Park Villas

For those not able to stomach the stresses of a refurbishment/extension process, market sources expect at least one other done-up three-story Victoria Road semi-d to come to market shortly for relocating vendors.

Top price ever paid here in the early to mid 2000s, when a detached on a very large site made €2.45m. Buyers of that era bought on the premise of dockland renewal and the promise of a whole new city quadrant in the south docks.

That Celtic Tiger era prospect was of course knocked off course by the ensuing economic crash. Yet, in recent years, the tide of hope and development once more rose, with work now advancing on a new public park one km from Victoria Road by the Marina and Páirc Ui Chaoimh.

There are many hundreds of well-paying jobs at Navigation Square, and One Albert Quay already delivered, with HQ and Penrose Dock doing a development balancing act the north docks, with planning granted for 34-storey tower and hotel on the Port of Cork site, the city’s finest pivot point.

Not all progress will be linear and thrusting upwards, and Covid-19 is dampening some ardour and cooling heels and deals, but the momentum out to Cork’s Marina will surely return: if it came back from ‘The Crash’, Coronavirus will be a briefer detour through the park, it’s hoped.

The Echo Mini Marathon Billboard at Kennedy Park

No 3 Park Villas overlooks Kennedy Park, a five-minute walk from City Hall or a ten-minute walk to the city cente, with the Marina (and, then, Blackrock village) not much further away to the east, with further gentrification sure to follow on a road first gentrified in the 1800s (Park Villas dates to 1887.)

Auctioneer Lawrence Sweeney reckons he’ll see a number of familiar faces (from 2018 Rockhurst sale days), but the process will be entirely different, with the property cleared out by a trade-down owner who ’married in’ to the property 50 years ago.

They’ll have to be single party viewings too, observing social distancing/Covid-19 hygiene safety measures, and aspiring buyers will also have to provide proof of funds under new Government-dictated Level Five restrictions.

But, once again, Mr Sweeney expects the same drivers to rule: proximity to the city centre and lifestyle attractions and emerging new parks and amenities, new office blocks, sizeable period homes with first floor ‘piano nobile’ living room options, south-west facing back gardens, and the chance to switch down to a one-car family.

Those single cars are likely to be electric ones too, both ironically and appropriately, given the proximity to Electric Terrace, at the city end of the Victoria Road, recalling the days of power transforming stations by Albert Street for Cork’s electric trams.

VERDICT: History has a habit of repeating itself?