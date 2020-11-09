Suntrap garden at 4 bed detached Douglas home 

Douglas, Cork city €405,000 Size 129 sq m (1392 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 2 BER G

A REAR garden that acts as a suntrap thanks to its southerly aspect and a home in a great location are key attractions at Carrigan, 2 Briarville, on the South Douglas Road.

It doesn’t get much closer to Douglas village than this — a 900m walk will get you there in no time at all, says selling agent Mark Rose of Rose Property Services.

If that minor excursion tires you out, there’s always the prospect of sunning yourself in that lovely back garden where mature trees act as a shield along one end and walls on either side are just high enough to ensure your privacy.

The house, guiding at €405,000, already went sale agreed for €440,000, but unfortunately didn’t get over that final line, following a change of heart.

Mr Rose says he’s confident Carrigan won’t hang about too long because there’s always strong demand in this part of town for a detached four-bed.

The current owner bought it in 2017 for €355,000, according to the Property Price Register.

While the house does need some upgrading such as improvements to insulation to up its energy efficiency rating (G), it’s a house with good fundamentals and almost 1,400 sq ft of space, Mr Rose says.

“It was built in the early ‘70s and the dimensions are good,” he says.

Out front of Carrigan is a nicely-finished low maintenance driveway with plenty off street parking.

Inside, accommodation includes a living room with open fireplace, a sitting room to the rear overlooking the back garden, a bright kitchen which opens onto the dining room and four bedrooms, with the fourth located downstairs.

Carrigan is near multiple primary and secondary schools and will, Mr Rose says, “appeal to families looking for convenience”.

VERDICT: A detached Douglas home is a likely sound investment.

