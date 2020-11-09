Suntrap garden at 4 bed detached Douglas home 

Convenient family living within minutes of Douglas Village
Suntrap garden at 4 bed detached Douglas home 
Mon, 09 Nov, 2020 - 08:00
Catherine Shanahan

Douglas, Cork city

€405,000

Size

129 sq m (1392 sq ft)

Bedrooms

4

Bathrooms

2

BER

G

A REAR garden that acts as a suntrap thanks to its southerly aspect and a home in a great location are key attractions at Carrigan, 2 Briarville, on the South Douglas Road.

It doesn’t get much closer to Douglas village than this — a 900m walk will get you there in no time at all, says selling agent Mark Rose of Rose Property Services.

If that minor excursion tires you out, there’s always the prospect of sunning yourself in that lovely back garden where mature trees act as a shield along one end and walls on either side are just high enough to ensure your privacy.

The house, guiding at €405,000, already went sale agreed for €440,000, but unfortunately didn’t get over that final line, following a change of heart.

Mr Rose says he’s confident Carrigan won’t hang about too long because there’s always strong demand in this part of town for a detached four-bed.

The current owner bought it in 2017 for €355,000, according to the Property Price Register.

While the house does need some upgrading such as improvements to insulation to up its energy efficiency rating (G), it’s a house with good fundamentals and almost 1,400 sq ft of space, Mr Rose says.

“It was built in the early ‘70s and the dimensions are good,” he says.

Out front of Carrigan is a nicely-finished low maintenance driveway with plenty off street parking.

Inside, accommodation includes a living room with open fireplace, a sitting room to the rear overlooking the back garden, a bright kitchen which opens onto the dining room and four bedrooms, with the fourth located downstairs.

Carrigan is near multiple primary and secondary schools and will, Mr Rose says, “appeal to families looking for convenience”.

VERDICT: A detached Douglas home is a likely sound investment.

Douglas, Cork city €405,000 Size: 129.3 sq m (1392 sq ft) Beds 4 Bathrooms 2 BER: G 

More in this section

Time to nestle in new, A3 rated homes priced from €285k by Cork harbour bird sanctuary Time to nestle in new, A3 rated homes priced from €285k by Cork harbour bird sanctuary
No Covid-19 blocks  during Donncha O'Callaghan's Cork €675k family home sale No Covid-19 blocks  during Donncha O'Callaghan's Cork €675k family home sale
€580,000 Waterfall home has all the benefits of country living  €580,000 Waterfall home has all the benefits of country living 
Irish American clan cut ties with homeland islands as Kerry archipelago changes hands

Irish American clan cut ties with homeland islands as Kerry archipelago changes hands

READ NOW

Latest

Lunchtime News Wrap

A lunchtime summary of content highlights on the Irish Examiner website. Delivered at 1pm each day.

Sign up
Stay connected. Download our mobile apps on  iPhone App Android App
Live NewsePaper
Revoiced
Newsletter

Our Covid-free newsletter brings together some of the best bits from irishexaminer.com, as chosen by our editor, direct to your inbox every Monday.

Sign up

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

Sign up today

Most Read

Family Notices