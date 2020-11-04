Property Focus: Homes to consider in Clonakilty

Although there has been a dearth of new housing developments in Clonakilty since the boom, house hunters now have the option of purchasing in three new developments in or close to the town.

These include a 99-house development at An Sruthan Beag at Clogheen, an 80 unit one at the Miles within a short walk from the town centre and a 13 house one at Cul Ard, Gallanes. In September auctioneer Martin Kelleher released the first 36 houses in An Sruthan Beag, a 99 house development with a range of house types including four and five bed detached houses as well as different sized three and four-bed semis. Sales are going to people who registered an interest online and Mr Kelleher says “ In the last five weeks we have sold 22 houses including all the available four-bed semis for €325,000 and four-bed detached houses for €375,000.

The first phase of Cul Ard, a development of spacious four-bed detached houses was launched last year, and joint agents Hodnett Forde and DNG Galvin have the last two of the first six properties which are priced €495,000.

The availability of jobs and local beaches including Inchydoney make Clonakilty an attractive location. Picture: Denis Scannell

The first four properties are already occupied. HF auctioneer Andy Donoghue expects six more next year and says these are type of trade-up properties filling a void.

At the start of this year Hodnett Forde also released the first ten houses in an 80 unit development at The Miles offering three-bed semis for both €285,000 and €295,000.

“These have now sold but phase two is imminent,’’ says Mr Donoghue. Lack of supply in the second-hand market had caused upward price pressure, with very high-interest levels in properties close to amenities and schools. “We listed a 1950s four- bed semi in need of modernization at 25 Assumption Place in August with a guide of €260,000. It went sale agreed at €295k after a lot of bidding,’’ he reveals.

The lack of second-hand properties on the market can be seen from the fact that MyHome.ie is now advertising just 42 properties in Clonakilty including nine sites as well as several houses located in rural areas and nearby villages.

Agent Martin Kelleher says that of the properties currently advertised for sale in Clonakilty, only seven are within a walk of the town, 17 are within a ten-minute drive.

House sales and availability have been impacted by Covid-19. The Property Price Register shows 62 sales in Clon to the start of October – the figure for 2019 was 108.

A website search throws up just one available rental property. “Rental transactions continue to decrease - we only have a handful most months,’’ says Mr Kelleher noting that the typical rental price of a three-bed semi is €1,000 to €1200 pm, while two-bed apartments are €800/€1,000 pm.

In the most recent Census figure in 2016 Clonakilty had a population of 4,500 but this is believed to have grown significantly in recent years due to an influx of employees to the West Cork Technology Park and other local businesses. The West Cork Technology Park is estimated to have over 1,000 employees in a range of different companies including financial technology company Global Shares which recently announced plans to expand its workforce. There has also been an increase in employment in local food processing companies including the Clonakilty Food Company.

Mr Donoghue says growth in Clonakilty is due to the availability of jobs and also the attractiveness of the West Cork location, close to the coast and beaches including Inchydoney.

Fernhill Drive €250,000

As one of just two-second hand three-bed semis currently being advertised for sale in Clonakilty, No 13 Fernhill Drive was always guaranteed good attention.

Modern with 1,050 sq ft of living space, it’s on the market with auctioneer Martin Kelleher who says it’s well presented in a popular estate within a ten-minute walk from the town centre. “We’ve had a lot of interest from first-time buyers and from downsizers and bidding has already gone up to €276,000,’’ says Mr Kelleher who listed the property in late September with a guide of €250,000.

Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen diner and WC at ground level and a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite, on the upper floor.

VERDICT: Not likely to be available long.

An Sruthan Beag €299,000-€305,000

In the first phase of An Sruthan Beag development, auctioneer Martin Kelleher is offering a choice of two different sized three-bed semis – one priced at €299,000 and the other at €305,000.

Since the release of 36 houses in the first phase in September, Mr Kelleher has already sold 22 houses in the development which is located at Clogheen one mile from the town centre. All 14 remaining properties are three-bed semis — over half of them are 1,146 sq ft houses priced at €305,000 while the remainder are 1,081 sq ft ones selling for €299,000.

Mr Kelleher says the demand for these new A rated homes being built by Cloheen Homes is such that he hasn’t needed to advertise yet.

VERDICT: A type of property that’s in very short supply in Clonakilty.

Emmet Square, Clonakilty €500,000

Properties in Clonakilty’s small Georgian Square where Michael Collins once lived are exceedingly rare to the market.

Selling No 6, a substantial end of terrace townhouse, Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde says the four-bed property is attracting all kinds of interest from all kinds of buyers. “Bidding is almost at the asking price,’’ he says, noting that the 3,600 sq ft property which has high ceilings, cornicing and several original features and has been continuously upgraded over the years. Accommodation includes two formal reception rooms, a modern kitchen diner as well as five bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor and two attic rooms.

VERDICT: Still as impressive as its Georgian architects intended it to be.

Gallanes, Clonakilty €495,000

A new four bed detached houses at Cul Ard at Gallanes offers the kind of modern space and comfort that trade up buyers in Clonakilty want but have had difficulty finding in recent years.

So says Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde who, along with joint agent DNG Galvin, is offering two remaining properties in the first six-house phase of the development, which will have 13 houses when complete. Stretching to 2,200 sq ft the properties have two living rooms, a kitchen diner, a utility room and a guest WC at ground level and four bedrooms, one en suite and a bathroom upstairs. “These are high end A2 rated houses,’’ says Mr Donoghue, noting that the development is located on the Timoleague Road within a kilometre from the town centre.

VERDICT: Stylish, modern and spacious.