Property Focus: Homes to consider in Clonakilty

As one of just two-second hand three-bed semis currently being advertised for sale in Clonakilty, No 13 Fernhill Drive was always guaranteed good attention.
Modern with 1,050 sq ft of living space, it’s on the market with auctioneer Martin Kelleher who says it’s well presented in a popular estate within a ten-minute walk from the town centre. “We’ve had a lot of interest from first-time buyers and from downsizers and bidding has already gone up to €276,000,’’ says Mr Kelleher who listed the property in late September with a guide of €250,000.
Accommodation includes a sitting room, a kitchen diner and WC at ground level and a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite, on the upper floor.
Not likely to be available long.
Properties in Clonakilty’s small Georgian Square where Michael Collins once lived are exceedingly rare to the market.
Selling No 6, a substantial end of terrace townhouse, Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde says the four-bed property is attracting all kinds of interest from all kinds of buyers. “Bidding is almost at the asking price,’’ he says, noting that the 3,600 sq ft property which has high ceilings, cornicing and several original features and has been continuously upgraded over the years. Accommodation includes two formal reception rooms, a modern kitchen diner as well as five bedrooms and two bathrooms on the first floor and two attic rooms.
Still as impressive as its Georgian architects intended it to be.
A new four bed detached houses at Cul Ard at Gallanes offers the kind of modern space and comfort that trade up buyers in Clonakilty want but have had difficulty finding in recent years.
So says Andy Donoghue of Hodnett Forde who, along with joint agent DNG Galvin, is offering two remaining properties in the first six-house phase of the development, which will have 13 houses when complete. Stretching to 2,200 sq ft the properties have two living rooms, a kitchen diner, a utility room and a guest WC at ground level and four bedrooms, one en suite and a bathroom upstairs. “These are high end A2 rated houses,’’ says Mr Donoghue, noting that the development is located on the Timoleague Road within a kilometre from the town centre.
Stylish, modern and spacious.