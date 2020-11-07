Tigín? after extension try Tig Mór, at €610,000 Glanmire family home

Glanmire, Cork €610,000 Size 216 sq m (2,330 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B2

THE name no longer suits this home – An Tigín means small house in Irish, but it’s now a misnomer, as this version is over 2,300 sq ft inside, after an extension and upgrade done five years back along.

Quite dramatically altered in appearance, and utterly so in its space, brightness and usefulness, An Tigín is a four-bed family home that comes up for sale on its 21st birthday, and is its family owners prepare to trade down and move to the city.

Front view of An Tigín, showing old and new

They built this two-storey dormer home back in 1999, and when they were 15 years in residence they took the brave step to extend to the side, in a completely different aesthetic. Then, they continued their investment with an interior upgrade, changing the flow of other rooms within and updating the look.

Now, about the only things that ‘date’ the interior to the 1990s one-off build vibe are the last few remaining ‘leaded’ windows, a contrast for sure to the new glazing, much of its clear, large scale and often floor-to-ceiling.

The work schedule continued a bit further too: added just last year was a new workshed/man cave/hobby room or home office, well removed from the now-extended residence on the c three-quarter acre site, complete with power and with broadband capability.

Kitchen and living/dining space combine

With all the work done, it’s quite the walk-in job, fresh from top to bottom and An Tigín is a late 2020/winter market arrival, price guided at €610,000 by estate agent Suzanne Tyrrell of Cohaland Downing, who says it mixes style with energy efficiency, in a quiet rural setting.

It’s located about four of five kms north of Sallybrook and Glanmire, just east of Cork city and just west of the M8 Cork-Dublin motorway, and so has services and schools to hand around well-serviced Glanmire. In fact a school bus even passes An Tigin’s front entrance, where there’s now high quality limestone walls and pillar (while rural, it’s not remote and there’s a clutch of other one-off homes on road fronting sites as near neighbours.)

Back when the owners here decided to work on their home, they consulted with several architects for ideas, and they settled on Cork-based Derek O’Leary of OLAD as they like his contemporary approach: O’Leary’s practice spans the commercial and residential sectors, especially bars and hospitality venues and his own home Ouvane on the south Douglas Road featured here editorially some years back.

CDA’s Suzanne Tyrrell says Mr O’Leary also oversaw the remodelling of the existing house “which now has a great flow and works very well for a busy family,” while builders were Muldron Brothers.

Apart from the interconnectedness of the new kitchen/living dining space, what stands out visually in the new, angular wing with its mono-pitch roof is the brick work, especially on the gable which is an approximate and warm-looking match for the original dormer house’s front porch, along with the single storey add-on’s zinc-clad overhang, which protects from the rain, and also from excessive sun. As chilly November bites, remember the sun….it will shine again. Roll on 2021.

Approach is updated too

Setting a modern tone too from the first approach to An Tigin is the new front door with tall square handle, a gleaming and highly energy-efficient/low U-value selection from the Spitfire brand’s S200 range, with the company noting many of their doors meet or surpass passive energy requirements.

After all the work done, here, this house gets a highly credible B2 BER, and has solar panels, a pressurised oil-fired central heating set-up and a new waste biocycle was installed back in 2015 when extension work kicked off on the c 0.75 acre site.

New, highly glazed living space

Starting her first viewings by appointment only in las few days, Ms Tyrrell says the updated, trade-up detached and ‘contemporized’ country home has been completed “with the finest fixtures and fittings, An Tigin has everything a family would want in a home with two reception rooms, four generous bedrooms and the now-necessary home office.”

Once past the highly-engineered Spitfire door, the hall’s a double-height space, with white oak quality timber staircase, with views thru’ to the ground floor’s master bedroom, a warm carpeted room with patio access via double doors, en suite bathroom with large walk-in shower, and it also has a shelved dressing room with hanging rails.

Above, the three other bedrooms are all doubles and dormers, but not excessively large, with varnished timber floors, and the main family bathroom is upstairs too, with a free-standing bath plus separate shower, in a retiled room.

Zinc roof and overhang for shading/shelter, by architect Derek O'Leary

It’s back at the ground floor level that An Tigin most impresses, with its open flow of kitchen, high ceilinged lounge and dining room, all in the single-story extension which added maybe as much as 40-50% more to the original property’s footprint.

It’s got underfloor heating, a wood-burning stove with granite hearth in the lounge section, Amtico flooring (there’s underfloor heating here too), and timber alu-clad glazing, with three sets of doors to the south-west aspected patio and sit-out spot.

Kitchen units are by the German company Leicht, with bronze finishes, with a glass worktop on the kitchen island which holds a smooth hob, with extractor set into a boxed ceiling insert above: there’s a raft of integrated appliances, too, including double ovens and a wine fridge.

Separately, there’s a c 15’ by 12’ living room with laminate floor and a wood-burning stove in a chimney breast with polished hearth, set between two leaded window, and a plumbed utility room, plus guest WC.

VERDICT: Lifted to a whole new level. An Tig Mór?