€580,000 Waterfall home has all the benefits of country living 

Waterfall, Co Cork €580,000 Size 205 sq m (2208 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER B2

BUILDING detached one-offs in the Irish countryside can be tricky without family ties to the area, so when a ready-made option comes to market, interest is generally lively.

It is even keener if the property is in a “sought after residential area”, which is definitely the case with Highbury, in Ballymaw, Waterfall, says Norma Healy, selling agent with Sherry FitzGerald.

Ms Healy says the location has “all the benefits of countryside living” while being only minutes from services.

This is boosted by proximity to the South Link Road, while it’s within minutes of Bishopstown, Cork University Hospital, and Wilton.

Highbury, with a €580,000 price tag, has been a fabulous family home since it was built 15 years ago, Ms Healy says, and only comes to market because the current owners have to relocate for work purposes.

It strikes an excellent balance between living and bedroom accommodation, she says, with two reception rooms and a kitchen/dining area downstairs. Double doors link the kitchen to a family room and onwards, via French doors, to a rear patio. From the patio, steps lead up to the large back lawn with sweeping views of the countryside.

“It’s right behind a green belt so the land it overlooks will never be built on. You can see right down as far as Cork Airport,” Ms Healy says.

The house has plenty of outdoor space on all sides with potential to extend — if extending is necessary in a home of over 205 sq m.

Internally, the finishes are of high quality, Ms Healy says, from the solid wood floors to the doors. The curving staircase with double height ceiling and a light-filled porch are lovely design features.

Bedrooms and bathrooms are plentiful - one of the five bedrooms is downstairs, with an ensuite, but could easily be adapted to a playroom or home office.

There is also a guest WC downstairs, and a main bathroom and a second ensuite bedroom upstairs.

Nearby are Ballinora National School and the upmarket residential developments of Heatherfield and Earls Well.

VERDICT: Fabulous family home that combines style with practicality.