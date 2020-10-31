Eye-catching style flourishes in this Cork suburban home

Carrigaline, Co Cork €340,000 Size 141 sq m /1,520 sq ft Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER A3

Eye-catching style flourishes are the order of the day at No 36 Fern Grove, Forest Hill, where Prity Arora has indulged her love of colour and design.

The qualified civil engineer-turned-interior-designer was delighted to be able to indulge her passion when they bought their new build in 2016, liaising with Astra Construction to bring about some changes to layout including altering the floor plan to widen the kitchen; creating an L-shaped open-plan kitchen/dining/family living space, and raising the ceiling in that living area to create what’s called a “cathedral ceiling”.

“We also added a second Velux because we wanted the sunlight to come back as far as the dining area,” Ms Arora says.

The design changes were such that they allowed the concealment of the washing machine and dryer behind the decor.

Ms Arora and her husband Pankaj moved to Carrigaline from India, via Poland, where they lived for more than two years, while her husband was working for Canadian media conglomerate Thomson Reuters.

It was their first exposure to Europe and they loved it. However, Ms Arora was anxious to pursue her own career and they decided a move to an English-speaking country would be beneficial. Her husband got a job with food and beverage company PepsiCo, with sites in Cork, and he moved here first and his wife followed. She met with the Local Enterprise Office in Carrigaline with a view to starting her own interior design business, which she put on hold while awaiting citizenship. She did, however, get the opportunity to try out her skills when they bought No 36, and has developed her Vastu (Indian feng shui) consultancy since.

The front sitting room is a real statement room, gorgeous pops of colour against a pale backdrop and an unusual 3D impression of log storage.

Blue is a colour Ms Arora really embraces, and it makes multiple guest appearances, including the kitchen island with its white granite worktop.

The island colour can be changed, she says, depending on one’s taste, as it’s solid wood that has been spray painted.

Ms Arora made other practical design decisions, such as opting for MDF instead of tiling in the bathrooms and shower. There’s a guest WC on the ground floor, a family bathroom and an en-suite on the first floor and a second en-suite along with a guest bedroom and walk-in storage on the top floor.

“There is no chance of mould with MDF and it is so much easier to maintain than tiles,” Ms Arora says.

She’s excited at the prospect of further design opportunities (you can find her on Instagram @kohliarora and Facebook @prityarora99) now that they have decided to move house, a decision made following the lockdown in March. Ideally, they would like a detached home in the Carrigaline area where there is great proximity to schools.

Selling agent Dan Howard of Dan Howard and Co says No 36 “is in superb condition”.

VERDICT: Layout and design flourishes make for a stylish family home.