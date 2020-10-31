Eye-catching style flourishes in this Cork suburban home

|
Carrigaline, Co Cork
|
€340,000
|
Size
|
141 sq m /1,520 sq ft
|
Bedrooms
|
4
|
Bathrooms
|
4
|
BER
|
A3
The design changes were such that they allowed the concealment of the washing machine and dryer behind the decor.
Ms Arora and her husband Pankaj moved to Carrigaline from India, via Poland, where they lived for more than two years, while her husband was working for Canadian media conglomerate Thomson Reuters.
She’s excited at the prospect of further design opportunities (you can find her on Instagram @kohliarora and Facebook @prityarora99) now that they have decided to move house, a decision made following the lockdown in March. Ideally, they would like a detached home in the Carrigaline area where there is great proximity to schools.