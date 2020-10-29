Ovel or Oval? Square the circle at €650k Cork Rochestown  residence

D

Rochestown Cork €650,000 Size 2,250 sq ft Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER D1

Set just off the Rochestown Road by the roundabout and St Patrick’s Church, and by the foot of Clarkes Hill and the larger development above Mount Oval Village (the spellings have changed over the decades!), the hinterland has grown exponentially in population and household terms in the near-half century since the two-dozen+ red-brick finished detacheds were built.

Kitchen at 4 Mount Ovel

No 4 has had two owners since day one, and is now a trade down sale, having last transacted in the mid 2000s, when it was owned by an architect who was trading up in the vicinity.

In fact, its 2006 owner/vendor was Donogh O’Riordan of RORS, who’d laid out this Mount Ovel development 33 years prior, and at No 4 was the first to move in, back when Clarkes Hill was pretty much pure countryside, out along sparsely developed Rochetown Road.

That was back in the day when upmarket Rochestown homes hit a price peak, as much as a singular €1.4 million for the best within Mount Ovel itself, and one or two came for sale with €1m+ asking prices, before coming back to earth after the crash, with the few sales since in the €600,000 league.

No 15 sold back in 2014 for €610,000, and last April No 24 came along with 1,658 sq ft, priced at €595,000.

No 24’s across the road from the larger No 4, and is still on the market (with Frank V Murphy & Co.) In contrast, No 4 is larger, with 2,250 sq ft after early 2000s extension and gentle upgrades, and is price guided now in 2020 at €650,000 by agents Stuart O’Grady and Sheila O’Flynn of Sherry FitzGerald, who say it’s in good condition, spacious with three reception rooms, and in a great location, just off the city’s south ring road, within a walk of Douglas village too.

South facing rear gardens at 4 Mount Ovel

No 4 has south-facing back gardens, with patio and some flat terraces above, so is very warm in feel and private behind especially, with even-more mature well-planted grounds than when last for sale in the mid-2000s.

It’s softly graced in front and behind by climbers and ivies on the brick, and there’s a white columned entrance porch, almost colonial-style entrance porch, with a brick paved drive able to holds several cars.

It’s now asymmetric, with a side wing to the left, and the back sunny terrace also is brick or coble paved.

Inside, No 4 has a shiny parquet hardwood hall floor, a dual aspect living room with fireplace and linking to a dining room; there’s a study/home office off the hall, adaptable as a playroom or family room, as well as a kitchen/dining room with matt granite black worktops.

Shiny parquet hall floor at No 4

In addition, there’s a separate family room with fireplace, and there’s a compact sunroom off the kitchen/diner.

The ground floor also has a guest WC, utility and what Sherry FitzGerald call ‘a middle-hall,’ with storage, linking the kitchen to the front drive, handy for unloading the shopping, or children.

The landing above splits to give an en-suite main bedroom (with lots of built-ins) on one side thru’ an arch and on the other side are three more double bedrooms, and the main family bathroom, with extensively mosaic-tiled walls.

Living area

Viewings are due to start early next week at No 4, under current Covid-19 restrictions, with Sherry FitzGerald’s Sheila O’Flynn saying there should be good interest given the settled, niche appeal of Mount Ovel, in an area now better known for the larger Mount Oval Village development just a half kilometre away up along Clarkes Hill.

VERDICT: there’s a gentle, backwater appeal now to this Mount Ovel, after successful moves were made over a decade ago to stop thru’traffic.