Stylish, contemporary Limerick homes attracting lots of first-time buyers

Tue, 27 Oct, 2020 - 10:18

The clock is running down for first-time buyers (FTBs) interested in a Castlebrook Manor home with just seven remaining from a scheme of 80 units.

In the Castletroy neighbourhood of Limerick, these homes have sold well since the first phase was released in 2018, attracting first time buyers, some trader-uppers, and also investors who spotted the rental potential so close to the University of Limerick campus.

The final homes now for sale include three- and four-bed detached (two remaining), semi-detached and end of terrace houses.

Prices start from €295,000, rising to €430,000 for a four-bed detached showhouse, Type ‘D’. Qualifying FTBs under the government Help to Buy initiative, extended in the Budget to December 31, 2021, can avail of a tax rebate of up to a maximum of €30,000, which Sinead McMullen of Sherry FitzGerald New Homes Limerick says could cover the full cost of the required 10% deposit (for the cheaper homes).

Ms McMullen says the show homes are available to view by appointment (call 061410003/see castlebrookmanor.ie) and the houses are ready for immediate occupation.

The houses in Castlebrook Manor, by developers Lioncor, are classified as low energy / low CO2 homes with an “A” energy rating. They are just 4km from Limerick city centre.

Verdict

Contemporary, stylish, and well-connected.

Castletroy, Limerick city

€295,000-€430,000

Size: 1,195 sq ft - 1,326 sq ft 

Bedrooms: 3-4 

Bathrooms: 3 BER: A3

