Time for pastures new on €525k Beara homestead

Adrigole, Beara Peninsula, West Cork €525,000 Size 2,200 sq ft plus 320 sq ft Bedrooms 3 + 1 Bathrooms 3 + 1 BER D1

YOU can tell the twin passions of the owners of Old Paddock House at a glance: it’s horses, allied to home renovations and practical engineering, and it’s what attracted them to this Adrigole property near the stunningly scenic Healy Pass back in the mid 2000s.

Back then, what was up for sale was little more than “a cabin, on seven, rough, sleepy acres,” says Bantry-based auctioneer Denis Harrington, who lives around Adrigole, and who’s now selling for vendors (now, also, friends of his) who moved uphill from the water by Adrigole and who delivered on their dream, ready now to downsize.

Clever use of space in the one-bed/mezzanine Wheel House guest cottage

Mix includes main 'Old Paddock House,' guest cottage, stable, steel garage, storehouses and seven acres with paddock and stream

What’s now for sale, and set to tempt lifestyle relocaters who’ll get the beauties of the Beara Peninsula, are two properties, the three-bedroomed Old Paddock House plus a one-bed guest cottage called the Wheel House, both done with considerable attention to detail, and eco-aware, with thick lime and hemp render for insulation, heat recovery system, and solar panels.

There’s also stables, c 900 sq ft of steel-constructed workshop/garage, tack-room/utility with adjoining timber store building, along with the aforementioned seven acres of ground, now much improved and gratefully grazed by the couple’s horses, with a stream running through.

The work finished up about seven years ago and since "it's just about the perfect antidote for those looking to find a treasured lifestyle in a coastal community,” observes an appreciative Mr Harrington, marvelling at the quality of the transformation since.

Today, he guides the Kilcaskin (or, Kilcaskan) property mix on the low slopes of the Caha Mountains, about three kms uphill above Adrigole and the harbour at €525,000, about the price level of a good four-bed city or suburban Cork home and despite the current gloom of Lockdown Mark 11, and temporary property viewing restrictions plus a 5km travel radius curtailment, feels “it should go quickly at that price.”

It’s been more than a home for the owners Wayne and Linda, who’ve let the Wheel House on AirBnB, rated as Super Hosts and it’s advertised at €88 a night for the self-contained, immaculately restored 320 sq ft cottage with characterful mezzanine bedroom.

That compact and open plan cottage, with its feature cocoon-like bed surround under Velxes on the mezzanine plus ground floor wet-room bathroom, is in marked contrast now to the scale of the main house, put at 2,200 sq ft.

It packs in lots of the characteristics of a traditional Irish farmhouse, but has been opened out from the usual ‘one-room wide’ model thanks to add-ons plus a sun-room extension which means the main kitchen/dining section is over 30’ by 20’ into the sun room/living end, with a stove in a stone chimney breast.

Sun room links to kitchen/dining

Separately, there’s a main living room that’s 25’ by 12’, again with a stove, exposed stone wall, and exposed ceiling beams, and another, smaller section of exposed stone is seen by the staircase.

There’s a boot room/utility with adjacent guest WC, and above are three bedrooms and a library-like landing, several of the bedrooms have double aspect with feature apex dormer windows, framing the essence of hillside and more distant coastal views.

The main bedroom adjoins a shower room and one other bedroom has access to the main bathroom, where there’s a free-standing slipper-style roll-top bath.

The main property scores a decent D1 BER, and auctioneer Denis Harrington says there’s been great emphasis on insulation throughout, heat recovery system, electric backup heaters individually programmed and Canadian-style closed wood fire which recirculates gases and transmits heat throughout as well as feeding into the stone surround as a heat sump.

The solar panel is a thermodynamic double panel type, able say the engineering-savvy owners to get heat from rain and wind, as well as sun, for year-round water heating…..

Windows and external doors have double glazing, and stone walls are finished internally with lime render, mixed with hemp, cavity all have 4” insulations, lofts have 6” insulation and floors are insulated, with radon barrier membrane.

The land, now much improved and fenced, is a mix of paddock and pasture with some natural rocky outcrops, and the property is surrounded by lawn and a drive with lots of easy access and parking for occupants of both the Old Paddock House and the Wheel House with enough ‘breathing space’ between both for privacy.

Kilcaskin Adrigole

Also given thought for a healthy lifestyle is a UV water filter on the private well water supply), and for those who’d consider the attraction of a lifestyle move to the wonders of wild West Cork, this property has both a landline and broadband for connections to the wider world.

Location-wise, the Healy Pass is the best marker, which put it within a spin of the Ring of Kerry via Lauragh and Kenmare, while it’s also just a few miles from the main Bantry/Glengarriff to Castletownbere road, with those ‘main’ clusters of population 20-30 minutes away, while Ardigole’s own population of a few hundred souls is spread along nearly five miles of coastal Beara road/Wild Atlantic Way, and up in the nooks and crannies of beauty spots like Kilcaskin.

VERDICT: There’s been several pairs of skilled hands and hoofs applied to the years’ long renovation and upgrades of these houses and land, in a blessed Beara Peninsula setting.