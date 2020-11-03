Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for first-time buyers to consider

Midleton, Co Cork €235,000

While first-time buyers often have a preference for modern properties they can also appreciate the attractions of older ones such as No 3 Youghal Road in Midleton.

So says James Colbert of Colbert & Co Estates, quoting a guide of €235,000 for the four-bed mid terraced house which most likely dates from the start of the last century. “At this price it has attracted immediate first-time buyer interest,’’ he says, adding it’s spacious with 1,250 sq ft of living space and very centrally located within a short walk from shops in the town centre.

The exterior has an attractive old world appearance with dormer windows and decorative fascia boards. Mr Colbert says the house was renovated around 15 years ago by the current owners who exposed some of the old stone walls and put in timber panelling while also adding a kitchen extension. Inside the hall door is a sitting room with exposed stonework, a stove and timber paneling, which is currently occupied by a highly unusual carved mahogany table imported from Africa.

There’s also a second living room with a brick fireplace and timber flooring and, in the extended part of the house at the rear, a kitchen dining room and a small utility/WC area. The first floor has four bedrooms with sloping ceilings and a bathroom while outside at the rear, there’s a longish garden with a patio.

The house doesn’t have off-street parking but Mr Colbert says it’s so close to town that you wouldn’t need a car.

VERDICT: Affordable, central and quite spacious

Whitechurch, Co Cork €285,000

The availability of new three-bed semis and three-bed townhouses at Castle Court in Whitechurch for €285,000 is causing a bit of a stir among first-time buyers this month.

That’s according to Elizabeth Hegarty of Savills who says the interest level has been “manic” since she released the first 26 houses in a new 88 house development at Castle Court two weeks ago.

“In just four days we were up to 11 sales,’’ she reveals.

Properties released in this phase which are selling for €285,000 include two 1,000 sq ft three-bed semis as well as six three-bed terraced houses with 1,335 sq ft of living space.

Ms Hegarty says that these and the 1,356 sq ft four-bed semis priced at €315,000 are particularly attractive to first time buyers. Also on offer are four-bed detached houses for €440,000.

Ms Hegarty says Whitechurch’s proximity to Cork city, 11 kilometres away, is a key selling point for the Castle Court development.

“It offers relaxed rural living in a vibrant community but is just a short 15-minute drive to Blackpool shopping centre and a 20 minute one from Cork city.”

The development of architecturally designed houses is being built to an A2 standard with air-to-water heating and heat recovery ventilation.

The houses are being sold off the plans and the developer Vesta Capital plans to open a show house in 2021.

VERDICT:

New homes in this price range within easy commuting distance of the city can be hard to find.

Richmond Hill, Cork €245,000

An attractively renovated period property with views across the city, Elmwood at 40 Richmond Hill is new to the market with a guide of €2450,000.

Selling agents Beehan Irwin Gosling say the three-bed owner-occupied end of terrace house is in excellent condition, combining period features with a modern high gloss white kitchen.

Downstairs there’s a living /dining room opening into a kitchen and upstairs there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with a view of Shandon.

VERDICT: Very centrally located — just a five minute walk uphill from Patrick’s Bridge.

Douglas, Cork €280,000

The well-kept garden at 5 Applewood at Maryborough Ridge in Douglas looks like many gardens around the country — as if it has benefited from extra attention during lockdown.

Selling agents Timothy Sullivan & Associates say the two-bed terraced townhouse is smart and modern with a high spec finish and that it’s well kept back garden is west facing and most pleasant.

Guiding at €280,000, the 2008 built property has a high B3 energy rating. Accommodation includes a living room with an insert stove, a kitchen with high gloss units and granite worktops as well as two en suite bedrooms.

VERDICT: An attractively turned out property in a popular spot.