Starter Homes: Four Cork homes for first-time buyers to consider

While first-time buyers often have a preference for modern properties they can also appreciate the attractions of older ones such as No 3 Youghal Road in Midleton.
So says James Colbert of Colbert & Co Estates, quoting a guide of €235,000 for the four-bed mid terraced house which most likely dates from the start of the last century. “At this price it has attracted immediate first-time buyer interest,’’ he says, adding it’s spacious with 1,250 sq ft of living space and very centrally located within a short walk from shops in the town centre.
The exterior has an attractive old world appearance with dormer windows and decorative fascia boards. Mr Colbert says the house was renovated around 15 years ago by the current owners who exposed some of the old stone walls and put in timber panelling while also adding a kitchen extension. Inside the hall door is a sitting room with exposed stonework, a stove and timber paneling, which is currently occupied by a highly unusual carved mahogany table imported from Africa.
There’s also a second living room with a brick fireplace and timber flooring and, in the extended part of the house at the rear, a kitchen dining room and a small utility/WC area. The first floor has four bedrooms with sloping ceilings and a bathroom while outside at the rear, there’s a longish garden with a patio.
The house doesn’t have off-street parking but Mr Colbert says it’s so close to town that you wouldn’t need a car.
Affordable, central and quite spacious
New homes in this price range within easy commuting distance of the city can be hard to find.
An attractively renovated period property with views across the city, Elmwood at 40 Richmond Hill is new to the market with a guide of €2450,000.
Selling agents Beehan Irwin Gosling say the three-bed owner-occupied end of terrace house is in excellent condition, combining period features with a modern high gloss white kitchen.
Downstairs there’s a living /dining room opening into a kitchen and upstairs there’s a bathroom and three bedrooms including one with a view of Shandon.
Very centrally located — just a five minute walk uphill from Patrick’s Bridge.
The well-kept garden at 5 Applewood at Maryborough Ridge in Douglas looks like many gardens around the country — as if it has benefited from extra attention during lockdown.
Selling agents Timothy Sullivan & Associates say the two-bed terraced townhouse is smart and modern with a high spec finish and that it’s well kept back garden is west facing and most pleasant.
Guiding at €280,000, the 2008 built property has a high B3 energy rating. Accommodation includes a living room with an insert stove, a kitchen with high gloss units and granite worktops as well as two en suite bedrooms.
: An attractively turned out property in a popular spot.