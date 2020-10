Rineen, West Cork €845,000 Size 260 sq m (2,800 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 2 BER Pending

Who'll come to visit, view and vie for Woodvale, a rare waterside West Cork property with deep local milling family roots?

“Someone within five kilometres, right now,” observes its selling agent Maeve McCarthy with a slightly hollow laugh, as the country moved to Level Five Covid-19 restrictions, and with property inspection visits once more impacted, albeit for a limited, six-week run.

It’s back to limited activity, viewers with proof of funds, lots of virtual viewings/video walkthroughs, and poring over photographs, in the interim.

Covetous Woodvale is a property that arrangements will be made to inspect as soon as possible, with ‘lifestyle relocation’ interest expected from far outside the Rineen catchment between Union Hall and Skibbereen, from Cork, Dublin and London.

Now coming up on its 100th birthday, Woodvale is a water fronting family home on three acres, with pier, and views across the wonderful, wooded tidal inlet to Rineen Mill, in quite the magical setting.

During our pandemic era, the lure of a coastal or water-fronting site is in high demand, with some remarkably strong prices paid in particular spots.

Locally, high-profile and long-time appreciators of the glories of riverside and seaside West Cork locations include the likes of David Putnam and Jeremy Irons, and the ‘rumour mill’ also suggested actor Saoirse Ronan had quietly snapped up a Skibbereen area home too during the summer of 2020. As of the moment, it’s entirely unsubstantiated.

Back by this other mill-facing property, not only is there the wonder of the water and its ebbs and flows, plus its industrial heritage and history linked to the original 17th century mill, there’s also a Coillte forest with walks, an old Famine wall, remains of a lime kiln (lime came up the inlet to be burned there), and a winsome Fairy Garden, with doorways to another world, done nearly a decade ago.

Rineen Mill

Set just by a road, but aspected to the water, the first thing you see when coming in the entrance to Woodvale is the hulking remains of the large and tall old stone mill buildings across the inlet, and its construction must have marked a bit of sad synchronicity for its owners, the Good family.

They built this home in the 1920s, the same decade that the very large mill wheel at the mill was removed.

The wheel was taken away in 1924, according to a family member, but in its busy and monotonous wheeling days, it was reputed to be the second largest mill wheel in Ireland, milling corn from around the island and even from England, coming to be milled at Rineen by boat.

It’s still an atmospheric, moody presence, and the now-impending sale of Woodvale marks another severing of Good family links to this very specific setting.

It’s a fine, robust but now dated home needing some modernisation and comfort upgrades, and carries a €845,000 AMV via estate agents Charles P McCarthy.

They’ve a good record of multi-million euro water fronting property sales, including a castle at glorious Glandore, Kilfinnan which sold for close to €6 million nearly two years ago.

Woodvale is priced at €845k: it’s reasonable to expect any total investment to exceed €1m by the time it gets added comforts and energy efficiency.

It has both views and presence, plus a private pier, most useful for boat access at higher tides, with a creek which fed the Rineen mill wheel. Wooded, it’s within a short drive, or boat trip to Union Hall and Glandore, Reen pier and Castletownshend, and much of the land here at one stage belonged to the Salter Townshend family estate.

Auctioneer Maeve McCarthy describes the c 2,800 sq ft home as impressive and “a most charming detached residence positioned on the inner reaches of Rineen harbour.”

Set on three acres of landscaped grounds with pathways and pier access, five-bed Woodvale is oriented to the water and woods, rather than the road beyond; it has four reception rooms (inc sun room) off a generous and wood-panelled hall, kitchen with pantry, utility and boot room, plus wet-room WC.

VERDICT: a panacea property for pandemic times.