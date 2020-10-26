Mounting sub-€400k choices in Cork's Montenotte

Montenotte, Cork €385,000 Size 123 sq m (1,320 sq ft) Bedrooms 3/4 Bathrooms 2 BER C3

THERE’S a lovely arty and artisan feel to this family home at 9 St Christopher’s Walk, up on a height above Montentotte in Cork – within a 5km viewing and visiting radius for a cohort of city home hunters, and with an en-suite ground floor fourth bedroom or optional home office.

Listed this lockdown month of necessary Covid-19 mobility restrictions, it’s the latest of a handful of similar era mid 1930s homes to come to market in the network of residential roads and streets above St Luke’s Cross and Gardiners Hill with St Christopher in the address. They span ‘road,’ ‘walk’, ‘drive’ and ‘avenue’: the most recent was the c 1,000 sq ft 26 St Christopher’s Drive, with a €395,000 AMV and which got editorial coverage here last weekend.

Owner Fiona Devlin did the stained glass panels in her home for the past 40 years

Hot on No 26’s heels comes west-facing 9 St Christopher’s Walk, carrying a €385,000 guide with estate agents Andrew Moore & Co, selling its third owner who’s been here for 40 years, a counsellor and artist, who’s worked here professionally at times, and who built a studio for her art output and creativity.

Mr Moore says No 9’s bright and easily accessed, and it’s sort of a cul de sac within a cul de sac and so is little trafficked, and has been extended to the side, is well kept and with many original features, such as the terrazzo floor in the kitchen and under the hall carpet.

Planning for the highly-adaptable side garage conversion/extension was granted in 2001 on the day of the 9/11 attacks: now, the complete and well-presented package come for sale in the middle of a global pandemic, with owner Fiona Devlin hoping to downsize to a spot by the sea.

Long interior view of 9 St Christopher's Walk, including rear sun room

It’s now over 1,300 sq ft, with a side extension/garage conversion with pitched ceiling with Veluxes, giving a room of just over 8’ wide and 14’ deep, with several possible uses, ideal for Working From Home (WFH), or Rent a Room, or as a spare/guest/granny/teenage bedroom, or playroom.

In addition to this en-suite space, No 9 also has a wedge-shaped studio/office, also with raised wood-panelled ceiling, a breakfast room, small sun room with grapevine, reached thru’ double doors from the dining room, which in turn opens to a galley kitchen, via a square arch.

Original proportions in the front sitting room with bay window

The two principal reception rooms, front and back, link via four folding doors which have stained glass inserts (done by vendor Ms Devlin after a course in the Crawford Art School, and staying with the hose post-sale.) The front room has an original pine floor sanded and varnished, plus bay window, with a stove in the fireplace.

The back/dining room, also pine floored, now has a radiator for the gas central heating across its original chimney breast, which has been finished with limed or coloured, vertically-set pine sheeting boards and matching shelves and cupboards.

Rear dining room and sun room, with pale tinted wood-panelled walls

Then, the same coloured/limed pine wood finish is also used in the adjoining kitchen’s back wall, framing a square ‘tile and turn’ window with back garden views.

That garden has two access points, from twin sets of double doors in the sun room and in the studio/office.

Behind, this enclosed garden has walled boundaries, lawns, and pathway, mature planting on the perimeter, some of it in raised stone beds.

There’s also a curved seating bench, made from reclaimed brick, sleepers and slate for picking up afternoon and evening sunshine, with small central bed currently holding a small statue of Buddha.

Back inside No 9, there are three first floor bedrooms, and a modernised main family bathroom, with tiled walls, bath and separate shower.

Original terrazzo floor in the kitchen

Auctioneer Andy Moore says No 9’s overall condition is very good, with a number of distinctive features to give it an extra lift, and adds that the location is ever-popular, “close to the city in the sought-after and historical residential area of Montenotte,” within a walk of the city centre via bustling St Luke’s Cross and adds that despite city proximity (the vendor say houses here were typically built for city business families who didn’t have cars) “the house benefits from its location in a quiet, mature and family-friendly area on an elevated site.”

VERDICT: Pretty as a picture.