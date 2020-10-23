Space galore at €700,000 Glasheen Road home 

Glasheen Road, Cork city €700,000 Size 228 sq m (2546 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER C1

FOR more than half a century, Woodfield on Glasheen Road has been in a fairly regular state of flux, nimbly responding to the needs of its host family.

Such flexibility is due to its original design, according to Lisney selling agent Patricia Stokes, who says it was “well designed initially to allow for the ease of this adaptation”.

Woodfield, she says, has stepped up to the mark over the years, readily accommodating the separation of spaces or, in the pre open-plan era, allowing divisions into individual rooms without too much ordeal. It was, you might say, a model home, serving its family so well that it stayed in the same ownership from the time it was built in 1968, passing between generations until finally, in 2020, its size surpassed requirements (almost 2,500 sq ft), and it landed on the market, guiding at €700,000.

Detached Woodfield has a number of key features that help explain such dedication to keeping it in the family.

First off, there’s that wealth of accommodation: a massive, dual aspect open-plan living/dining/family room (yes, Woodfield also proved itself capable of doing open plan); a fine-size kitchen-cum-dining room overlooking the rear garden and with an archway to delineate the shift from kitchen to dining; a home office to the front of the property (yes, Woodfield can also respond to a pandemic) and a home gym (also handy in a pandemic) with a fitted shower cubicle. Overhead are five bedrooms, one of which is ensuite, as well as the main family bathroom. The home gym, as Ms Stokes points out, could equally be a sixth bedroom. Adjoining the home gym is a utility room and there’s also a guest WC downstairs.

The second key feature is the site that it’s on. Woodfield is set back from Glasheen Road, “perfectly centred on a lovely site” Ms Stokes says, “with a splayed entrance to the front, giving lots of space for parking”. It's a more recent build than many of its more mature neighbours, the majority of which are terraced homes on this side of Glasheen Road.

A low feature stone wall encloses the front of Woodfield and, mid-Spring, it’s overhung by mature cherry blossom trees in full bloom.

To the rear is a great garden, very private, not overlooked and with a lovely water feature and distinct patio areas, separated by privet hedging, that capture the sun all day.

“It’s facing north west, but it’s wide enough and long enough to catch the easterly sun in the morning and the westerly sun in the evening. It’s a very tranquil space,” Ms Stokes says.

There’s also a nicely lawned garden area and a purpose-built garden shed.

“It could also be used as a home office with a big of rearranging,” Ms Stokes says.

Woodfield’s third key feature (to chime with the Latin phrase ‘omne trium perfectum’ or every set of three is complete) is its location, in a mature residential area.

It’s a 10 minute walk to Cork city centre. It’s down the road from University College Cork and the Bon Secours Hospital and not far from Cork University Hospital (it’s a good location for a medic, Ms Stokes says). For a young family, Glasheen National School is in the immediate vicinity. And a short stroll down nearby Hartlands Avenue will bring you to that fabulous public wildlife refuge known as The Lough.

Moreover it's very near Sicilian Delights, a highly-rated coffee shop popular with staff from UCC, and Flannery's, a well-known watering hole, is just down the road.

In light of its obvious selling points, Ms Stokes says interest in Woodfield is strong.

“It’s been a great family home in the past and now it’s ready to take another family,” she says,”a family that is growing and looking to trade up”.

VERDICT: Spacious family home in killer location.