Make a €395k catch at Union Hall former CofI schoolhouse

Union Hall, West Cork €395,000 Size 95 sq m (1,025 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER F

A century and more of age, it was built as a schoolhouse/school teacher’s house associated with the Church of Ireland, which has a small and beautiful limestone church building dating to the 1820s nearby, set in woods.

There's room to extend this Ardagh, Union Hall home, plus it's on an acre, with development scope

The church itself well predates this detached building, now a private residence and in the same family’s hands since the mid-1900s: it’s very much a private home now in its character, its schooldays are long behind it.

It’s fresh to market this lockdown month with estate agent Con O’Neill of Sherry FitzGerald O’Neill, who guides at €395,000.

That valuation reflects the fact it is detached, is right in the village with mains services, has views to the waters of Glandore Harbour and the lagoon-like village inlet and, of course, its generous acre with considerable road frontage.

Interior of former school house and private residence has scope for home work

Apart from existing range of outbuildings, there’s scope to do more with the two-storey house which is in need of an update, there’s site/development potential, most likely for one other dwelling, subject to planning approval.

Union Hall's outside the gate....

It adjoins the well-kept Páirc na Fana mid-2000s development of detached holiday home on the edge of Union Hall, which is a year-round fishing community with a scenic coastal holiday destination between Clonakilty and Skibbereen, enjoying myriad beaches and coves on its doorstep.

The Price Register shows over 80 diverse Union Hall sales in a decade, with over 20 in Páirc na Fana alone, ranging from €160,000 to €339,000.

SFON’s Con O’Neil describes the one-off, former school/church-owned Ardagh property as imposing and adds “this special Union Hall village opportunity offers potential to purchase a property rich in character for a single home, which could easily be further developed, subject to planning permission.

VERDICT: there's a real community feel to Union Hall.