Property Focus: Homes to consider in Ballintemple and Ballinlough

Although there are no new developments going up in the mature Cork City suburbs of Ballintemple and Ballinlough, there’s plenty of building work being carried out there by modernising homeowners.

All around the 1950s and 1960s-built estates you can see houses in the process of being gutted for renovations as well as others which have been recently modernised. Smart flat roofed side extensions are very much in fashion now while external drylining, which improves the energy rating and replaces pebbledash with a smooth modern finish, has become hugely popular.

The adjoining suburbs overlap on the Boreenmanna Road and sometimes it’s difficult to say where one ends and the other starts.

Both suburbs have a high number of estates of semi-detached houses built in the middle of the last century but the key difference between the two is that Ballintemple, which also takes in a stretch of the Blackrock Road, has a higher share of high priced period properties.

Auctioneers say demand for semi-detached houses in Ballinlough and Ballintemple is difficult to supply. “People don’t often sell their homes in Ballinlough — the majority of the properties coming on the market in the area are executors sales,” observes Jim Coughlan of James G Coughlan & Associates.

Auctioneer Tim Sullivan, of Timothy Sullivan & Associates, says he usually meets a lot of people who have grown up in the area. “People want to live there because they feel a connection and also because of the convenience of the location.’’

He identifies three main types of properties in Ballinlough. “Older three bed semis in need of modernisation typically sell for between €320,000 and €340,000, ones which are in good condition sell for €350,000 or €360,000, while completely upgraded ones with wrap around extensions can go as high as €500,000”.

Mr Sullivan says he sees a high proportion of mature three-bed semis in these areas being bought by first time buyers who can spend up to €350,000, often opting to buy and modernise an old house in these locations rather than buy a new one elsewhere.

“When the market opened up after lockdown there was a bit of a feeding frenzy on three-bed semis in Ballinlough and prices went up,” he reveals.

Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing believes Ballinlough and Ballintemple are some of the most popular locations in the city. “The reasons for this include convenience to the city centre and the fact that they have good schools, sports clubs and general amenities.”

There’s little new development in these very mature suburbs but sales at Aylesbury on Boreenmanna Road demonstrate the popularity of the location. All but one house of the high spec 75-unit development with prices ranging up to €545,000, have now sold.

Just 15 houses are listed online as being for sale in Ballinlough while the figure for Ballintemple is nine. The Property Price Register shows 25 sales in Ballinlough already this year which, despite the Covid lockdown, is just one less than the figure for 2019. In Ballintemple the figure for this year is 22, with Aylesbury accounting for over half of the 34 sales there in 2019.

Somerton Park, Ballinlough €335,00

As the only detached property in the middle of an estate of semi-detached 1950s-built houses, No 5 A Somerton Park stands out a little from its neighbours.

Although it’s been built in a similar style to the others and also has a pebbledash finish, this is a modern three-bed house which was built just 20 years ago on the site of a shop.

Selling agents James G Coughlan & Associates say the interest level in it has been incredibly high. “After two days of viewing, bidding went above the guide price to €345,000,” reveals auctioneer Jim Coughlan.

Offering 920 sq ft of living space it was upgraded five years ago and is said to be in excellent order.

VERDICT: Mr Coughlan says there’s huge interest in older Ballinlough houses, which need renovation, and even more for ones like this one, which don’t.

Ballintemple €545,000

There’s just one chance left to acquire a high spec new home in the Aylesbury development in Ballintemple.

Having sold 74 of the 75 properties in the development (which is particularly rare in this very mature location), selling agents Savills are down to the last one — No 73, a four bed semi with 1,765 sq ft of living space priced at €545,000.

Auctioneer Elizabeth Hegarty says the interest level in the development has been phenomenal. “The last one left is a spacious high spec A2 rated house which will be ready for occupation in Spring 2021,’’ she adds.

The selling points include its size, high quality finish and location as well as a south-facing garden.

VERDICT: Possibly expensive for a four-bed semi, but it is an ultra modern, extra spacious new home in a very popular residential area

Boreenmanna Road, Ballinlough €225,000

While many properties which come up for sale in Ballinlough are three-bed semis priced above €300,000, the area has some more affordable options such as this two-bed apartment at 13 Elderwood Park which is guiding at €225,000.

Garry O’Driscoll of ERA Downey McCarthy says the 2007-built first-floor property offers 800 sq ft of living space and is very well presented. Accommodation includes an open plan kitchen/living /dining area with double doors opening on to a balcony. The property has a small study, two bathrooms and two bedrooms, including one en suite.

VERDICT: Affordable for a first time buyer who wants Ballinlough but don’t have a budget for a three-bed semi

Boreenmanna Road, Ballintemple €395,000

In addition to having several estates of mid-20th century semis, Ballintemple also has a smaller number of Victorian properties, including this one at 3 Marble Hill off the Boreenmanna Road.

A four-bed semi-detached house, which was once used as a school, it dates from the early 1900s and has large windows and 12 ft high ceilings with cornicing in the main living spaces. Upgraded, reroofed, and insulated externally and internally by current owners, it now has a C3 BER rating.

Auctioneer TJ Cronin says it’s an attractively renovated property which has maintained its old-world feel. Guiding at €395,000, the house has over 1,300 sq ft of living space.

VERDICT: attractively adapted for 21st-century living.