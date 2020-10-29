Property Focus: Homes to consider in Ballintemple and Ballinlough

Although there are no new developments going up in the mature Cork City suburbs of Ballintemple and Ballinlough, there’s plenty of building work being carried out there by modernising homeowners.
As the only detached property in the middle of an estate of semi-detached 1950s-built houses, No 5 A Somerton Park stands out a little from its neighbours.
Although it’s been built in a similar style to the others and also has a pebbledash finish, this is a modern three-bed house which was built just 20 years ago on the site of a shop.
Selling agents James G Coughlan & Associates say the interest level in it has been incredibly high. “After two days of viewing, bidding went above the guide price to €345,000,” reveals auctioneer Jim Coughlan.
Offering 920 sq ft of living space it was upgraded five years ago and is said to be in excellent order.
Mr Coughlan says there’s huge interest in older Ballinlough houses, which need renovation, and even more for ones like this one, which don’t.