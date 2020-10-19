Property Focus: Homes to consider in Ballincollig

Since singer-songwriter John Spillane whimsically pleaded with Johnny not to go to Ballincollig in the late 1990s, thousands have ignored his advice and moved there.

Now Cork’s largest town with a population estimated to be in the region of 20,000, it has seen the site of the former Murphy Barracks transformed into a modern urban centre with shops, restaurants and office buildings.

Part of the redevelopment of the site included the creation of Old Quarter - providing a range of residential options in an attractive development designed with Parisian style boulevards.

During the boom housing developments sprang up to cater for buyers relocating from the city and for those working in the new retail outlets and offices, as well as in multinationals VM Ware and EMC Dell now the largest employers in the town.

The riverside walk at Ballincollig Regional Park, one of the city's most popular amenities. Picture: Denis Minihane.

"Where you have jobs you need housing," says Con Nagle of Global Properties who estimated that the town now has 7,500 jobs - an increase of 5,000 since the early 2000s - something which has now resulted in a shortage of houses to buy and also to rent.

This shortage is seen most sharply in the complete lack of availability of new homes since Sherry FitzGerald sold the last houses in the Old Quarter development in recent times.

However, O’Flynn Construction has recently secured planning for 123 new apartments at Old Forge Road while Stonecrest Construction has applied for permission to build 113 residential units on Maglin Road.

While these planned developments will help alleviate the shortage in the future, the supply of second-hand houses is, according to Sherry FitzGerald’s Norma Healy, now being stretched to meet the demand for starter and trading up homes.

Websites now carry just about 50 advertisements for Ballincollig properties including two for sites. The Covid lockdown has, of course, had a major impact on sales - the Property Price Register shows just 89 sales there this so far year compared to 182 in 2019.

The Old Quarter housing development is located in the former Murphys Barracks. Picture Denis Minihane.

The Daft property website shows the average cost of a two-bed property in the area as being €219,428 while the figure is €247,954 for a three bed and €327,349 for a four bed. The average rental cost of a two-bed in Ballincollig is quoted at €1,111 per month while the figure is €1,322 for a three-bed and €1,573 for a four bed.

Despite the supply shortage SF’s Ms Healy says Ballincollig is continuing to increase in popularity due in part to its facilities and to its location close to Bishopstown and Wilton.

It’s on right side of the city to provide access to UCC and CIT and to CUH, and also the Airport Business Park and the Model Farm Road Industrial Estate, “ she observes.

“Ballincollig a large town which has maintained a villagy feel, “ she adds, noting that it has good schools and services and that the 134-acre Ballincollig Recreation Park is wonderful amenity that proved invaluable to local residents during the darkest days of lockdown.

Coolroe, Ballincollig €285,000

A spacious modern three-bed duplex, No 21 The Stables at Coolroe has a guide of €285,000 and the well cared for appearance of an owner-occupied home.

Selling agents Global Properties are expecting immediate first-time buyer interest. “It has 1,286 sq ft of accommodation and is in very good decorative order,” says auctioneer Con Nagle noting that it also has a garden at the rear.

The attractive touches added by the owners include solid walnut flooring in the hall and living room as well as modern kitchen units. A development of just 24 properties, The Stables is located around two kilometres from Ballincollig

VERDICT: The selling agents say this is the type of property where a buyer can just hang their hat.

Grange Court, Ovens €235,000

A modern, two-bed end of terrace property at 14 Grange Court in Ovens with a guide price of €235,000 could make an affordable first home for a young couple.

Located five kilometres from Ballincollig town centre it’s on the market with Sherry FitzGerald who say the bidding is already at €225,000.

Built in 2005, it is a compact well-maintained property with just over 650 sq ft of living space. “ It overlooks a green area at the front and has a south-facing garden at the rear, “says auctioneer Norma Healy observing that the estate is highly popular with first-time buyers.

VERDICT: Very affordable for a modern two-bed townhouse.

Classes Lake, Ballincollig €480,000

As a spacious modern four-bed detached house, No 15 Mossgrove Classes Lake in Ovens is the type of trading up property that’s in short supply in the Ballincollig area.

Located three kilometres from the town centre, it’s a 2002 built house with over 1,500 sq ft of living space and a detached garage. Quoting a guide of €480,000, Norma Healy of Sherry FitzGerald says it offers excellent space for family living and has a few extras including a Jacuzzi bath.

“The location is also ideal, within easy distance of the town centre and with immediate access to the bypass,’’ she adds.

VERDICT: Because it’s the type of property that’s in scarce supply, it should attract a lot of attention.

Castle Avenue, Muskerry Estate €319,000

A three-bed semi situated in the mature 1970s built Muskerry Estate, No 41 Castle Avenue is located just a kilometre away from the town centre.

Seeking offers of €316,000, O’ Mahony Walsh auctioneers say this is a sought after development and that the 1,300 sq ft house is in superb condition. “A garage conversion has been used to create a second living room and the property also has a shed fitted out as home office,’’ says auctioneer Olivia Roycroft pointing out that home offices are much in demand these days.

VERDICT: The fact that it’s just a twelve-minute walk from shops is a strong selling point as is its home office.