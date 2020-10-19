Starter Homes: Four homes in Cork for first-time buyers to consider

A whole range of options are open to the purchaser of this colourful property at 1 Chairman’s Lane in Kinsale town centre. Probably dating from the 1800s, it used to be two terraced cottages but later became one large one before the current owners located an art gallery on the ground floor and created a two-bed apartment on the first floor and rented out the attic studio to an artist.
Making the most of their small terraced home, the owners of 7 Crone’s Lane near Cork city centre have added an extension, used space creatively, and adopted a nautical theme.
Affordable and interesting
Possibly the most affordable three-bed semi in Glanmire at present.
Its €210,00 guide price puts No 43 The Avenue in Garrane Darra at the more affordable end of the Wilton property market.
Describing the two-bed ground floor apartment as being well maintained and attractively decorated, selling agents Irish & European say it’s also conveniently located within a short drive from Wilton shopping centre.
Well kept with a B3 BER rating which should make it toasty in winter.