Discover a hidden gem in Ballydehob

Ballydehob, West Cork €565,000 Size 176 sq m (1900 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 3 BER Pending

THE pulling power of a Michelin Star restaurant, more than a half dozen unbeatable pubs and a heady mix of festivals thanks to a healthy injection of community spirit, all help ensure Ballydehob is so much more than just a portal to Mizen Head.

These days, the small West Cork village on an inlet of Roaringwater Bay is a destination, not a gateway, and for anyone thinking of settling there, a couple of properties have come to market that may be of interest.

One, Galewood House, is still a teenager (built in 2003) while a second, Coosane, is a much older traditional farmhouse sitting on about 40 acres, divided between forestry (circa 17 acres) and arable (c23 acres).

Both houses are being sold by Charles McCarthy Estate Agents but it’s Coosane that’s featured here today, a “hidden gem” of a property that dates to the early 20th century, according to selling agent Maeve McCarthy.

It’s on the market because the current owners are downsizing, Ms McCarthy says. She recently sold Riverdale House, a detached farmhouse on about six acres outside Ballydehob, for in excess of its €575,000 asking price.

One section of two-storey Coosane is far more modern than the rest of the house - a fabulous 4.9m x 5m sunroom/conservatory with feature apex window and vaulted ceiling, added in 2004. Double doors lead from the conservatory to a fantastic sun terrace, overlooking rolling countryside.

There’s a second patio area to the front of the house, so the sun can be followed all day.

Coosane measures about 1,900 sq ft and comes with five bedrooms (the master bedroom is ensuite) and a family bathroom. In addition to the conservatory, there are two reception rooms, one with a feature stained glass window, an open fireplace, and beautiful exposed brickwork. The kitchen comes with a Belfast sink and Inglenook fireplace, where a stove (with back boiler) is set into the deep chimney recess. There is room to dine in the kitchen, or in the conservatory which also has plenty room for literally, lounging around.

The immediate garden area in front and behind the main house is very well landscaped with lots of mature trees and flower beds, as well as planters and a striking rockery.

The main house, approached by a private drive, is adjacent “to a very spacious barn and a selection of stone outbuildings which could be converted to a number of different uses” Ms McCarthy says.

This collection of gorgeous old stone buildings may appeal to someone wishing to run a business, such as a pottery workshop or an artist’s retreat or a yoga retreat. There are multiple options, given it’s a property on 40 acres, including the chance to be self sufficient in an era when saving the planet has become an urgent reality.

Ms McCarthy describes Coosane, which is about 7km from Ballydehob, as “a rare offering to the market due to its sense of privacy and seclusion”.

Seclusion is fashionable right now, in a pandemic, and Coosane offers plenty of scope to work from home.

Location wise, Coosane is inside the triangle of Durrus, Ballydehob and Schull and adjacent to numerous coves and beaches. The market town of Bantry, where there are a host of public amenities, is also very accessible.

VERDICT: If your dream is to live off the land, this is a resource to make it possible.