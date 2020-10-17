Square the circle: Broadale home scores on corner site





Maryborough Hill, Cork €495,000 Size 139 sqm (1,500 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER B3

YOU get the ‘thick end of the wedge’ at this detached family home, 12 The Circle, as it’s set on a corner or bend in the Broadale enclave which means it’s back garden fans out for considerable extra width, and overall extra outdoor area.

Built just over 25 years ago in Cork’s outer Douglas suburb by then-major Irish housebuilders McInerneys, No 12’s a detached four-bed home of about 1,500 sq ft, updated and upgraded by its current owners, a young family who bought it nearly five years ago.

They changed glazing to the front, and the front door, put an integrated stove in the main front reception room, and now it gets a B3 BER, none too scanty for a home of this age.

They also tackled the décor, the kitchen and the main bathroom, so now it’s in great shape, and looking well too, more modern in feel as a result.

Selling agents Stuart O’Grady and Ann O’Mahony of Sherry FitzgGerald brought it to market in recent days, with a €495,000 asking price, and say that as a trade-up family option with this space, at a sub-€500k sum, all on the outer fringes of Douglas up Maryborough Hill, it should get good interest, especially among families with such child-friendly garden space.

No 12 faces a small green and is one of about ten similar detached homes in a U-shape section, with the balance of the Circle across the road near Broadale’s Crescent (the descriptive geometry’s a bit loose) and has off-street parking in front, on a concrete drive or apron, and side access to th wedge or fan shaped back garden which at its deepest point goes back about 60’ from the back of the house.

This rear garden has a south-west aspect and includes several shed and a patio with a few steps up to a lawn, ringed by a low stone wall. Since COVID-19 struck, the occupants have busied themselves out here with setting up raised beds for veg and the like.

Produce from those beds won’t have more than a few feet of air-miles to travel to the home’s reworked kitchen/dining/family room, which spans the entire back of the two-storey house, about 20’ wide, and c 13’ deep.

It’s got above standard pale units, with curved corners and granite tops, and the sink’s a ceramic large double one.

Separately, there’s a front living room with glazed double doors linking by the dining table, with highly polished wood floor. There’s also a utility rom and a guest WC.

Above are four bedrooms, several with built-ins, one room’s en-suite and there’s also a large wall of curvy-mirrored sliding doors across its bank of built-ins.

Sherry Fitz’s Ann O’Mahony says No 12 is well-located within Broadale, just off Maryborough Hill, Douglas, with a very regular bus service and the development includes a local shop, pharmacy and medical units.

She and colleague Stuart O’Grady say the high standard of finish will give it a broad market appeal, expecting trade up interest from the locale, and from wider afield.

The Price Register shows 69 sales within Broadale since 2010, at widely varying prices, from €195,000 to €700,000 for No 6 The Heights, while five have sold in the Circle, with this one, No 12, the most recent back in 2016, when it made a reported €430,000.

VERDICT: Square the Circle at well-sited, wedge-shaped No 12’s extra sized grounds.