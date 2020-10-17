Writer's Block: poet's home for sale

Dungarvan, Co Waterford €650,000 Size 223 sq m (2400 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 4 BER C3

AT age eight, she was helping write obituaries for the family-run local newspaper, so immortalising bits of her home in poetry is second nature to Clodagh Beresford Dunne.

As the poet says herself “Words were the family’s currency” and they contributed hugely to the rich lived-in history at Tara, where a large agricultural shed was built at the same time as the main dwelling, specifically to house newspaper rolls too large to store at the downtown office of The Dungarvan Observer, where her grandfather Paddy Lynch was proprietor and editor.

“The house and shed were built in the 1950s by my grandfather. Myself, my husband and four children have lived here for the past 15 years, having bought it from my grandfather’s estate,” Ms Beresford Dunne says.

Since then, Tara, 5 Tournore, Abbeyside, has been expertly renovated, refurbished and re-insulated, achieving a commendable C3 energy rating for a 70-year-old home which wears its original features well — high ceilings, floorboards and picture rails — but which also rocks a more modern look in the form of an open plan family room, where a solid fuel stove on a raised hearth with underneath log storage throws out great heat.

This room, which opens off the centrally-located kitchen, also has a dining space, boosted by use of an inbuilt window seat set in one of a number of bay windows dotted about the house, including one in a separate, superlatively elegant living room, where there’s a second solid fuel stove.

In actual fact, whoever buys Tara will be spoilt for living space in this deceptively spacious bungalow (2,400 sq ft) where in addition to the rooms already mentioned, there’s a glorious home office/study with another bay window (pandemic working anyone?); a playroom where a wall comes alive with Ratty and Mole and other such characters from The Wind in the Willows (this room has double doors leading to a patio); a formal dining room with an open fireplace; five double bedrooms (two ensuite, and with a walk-in wardrobe in the master bedroom) and two additional bathrooms servicing either end of the bungalow. All of the rooms are bright and airy thanks to good-sized windows.

One bedroom, with double doors opening into the rear courtyard, would also make “an ideal office or au pair room”, says selling agent Denise Radley of Denise Radley Auctioneers.

Why anyone would want to leave such a lovely family home behind is not anyone’s guess; Ms Beresford Dunne and her family are moving to take up the reins of her late father’s business, Colligan Falls, a series of self-catering chalets in beautiful woodlands overlooking the Colligan River, with its very own outdoor swimming pool and the Comeragh Mountains as a backdrop.

The business hadn’t operated for a while following her father’s death which took place while he was visiting his emigrant son in Australia five years ago. The shock of hearing of his passing over the phone inspired Seven Sugar Cubes, voted by the public as their Irish Poem of the Year in 2017.

"Seven Sugar Cubes was written in Tara, it's where I teased out a lot of the grief about my father's death," the poet says.

Since then Ms Beresford Dunne, who won the Arts Council of Ireland Emerging Writer Bursary in 2016, has gone on to win the prestigious Clarissa Luard (Salman Rushdie’s ex-wife) UK Award for Emerging Writers, after being chosen as winner by Irish literary icon Edna O’Brien in 2019. She is hoping to publish her first full collection by year end, in between running Colligan Falls, although plans to re-open this summer were thwarted by the pandemic.

While there’s a certain sense of loss at leaving the family home in Dungarvan, she is happy to return to where she lived as a child.

Ms Radley says there are a number of options at Tara: to retain it as a superb family home, or to split it into two individual units, which she says could be “readily done”. Equally, the huge shed that comes with it could be converted into an apartment or workshop, she says. In addition, there are two stables where Ms Beresford Dunne's uncle — the current editor of The Dungarvan Observer — kept horses, while a large attic offers further possibilities. The attic is enhanced by a roof light and a Stira.

Outside, there is limited lawn, but this could be addressed by the next owner.

Ms Radley says the garden would benefit from reconfiguration but the current layout provides ample parking and turning space. There's a slender front law and mature hedging screens the property from traffic sounds.

Tara is just 10 minutes by foot to Dungarvan, with excellent schools to choose from, not to mention the Waterford Greenway, also within walking distance.

Ms Radley says Tara represents a rare opportunity “to acquire a property of character”.

“ For the purchaser for whom a home's provenance and fibre is an important factor, it appears it is a house that continues to be synonymous with words and publishing.

“As Clodagh is a poet, many of whose award-winning and internationally published poems have the family home as the central location and site of their subject matter.”

VERDICT: A beautifully composed home.

Tara, 5 Tournore, Abbeyside Dungarvan, Co Waterford €650,000 Size: 223 sq m/ 2400 sq ft Bedrooms: 5 Bathrooms: 4 BER: C3