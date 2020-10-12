Starter Homes: Four homes for first-time buyers to consider

Douglas, Cork, €239,000

THE owners of 72 Welwyn Road in Maryborough Woods have personalised their two-bed apartment home with a stylish high-gloss kitchen and some vibrant colour choices.

Since buying the ground floor property around seven years ago, they have chosen a red and white colour scheme for the main living area and fitted the kitchen with high-gloss white units and some red glass splashback.

Selling agents Barry Auctioneers say this well looked after owner-occupied apartment is bright, airy and modern and a little bit quirky. Offering 764 sq ft of living space, it’s new to the market with a guide of €239,000.

Auctioneer Richie Dunlea says the location within two kilometers of Douglas village is very sought after.

The living area has walnut laminate flooring and a mock fireplace with an electric fire as well as one wall painted a vibrant shade of red. Separated from the living area by a glass block wall, there is a small contemporary red and white kitchen.

The walls of the largest bedroom have also been given a bright new look, although some might not find the bright purple and lime green colour scheme too restful. There’s also a red and mostly white bedroom and an upgraded bathroom with contemporary fittings and colourful mood lighting.

At this price No 72 it will appeal to young couples in search of a first home. And because it’s been owner occupied and doesn’t have a rent cap, investors will also be coming along for a look.

VERDICT: Bright, modern and affordable.

Blackrock, Cork €295,000

HIDDEN away in a cul de sac off the Skehard Road in Blackrock, Oakdene is the type of mature development you probably wouldn’t come upon unless you were searching for it.

Launching No 16 on the market with a guide of €295,000, Garry O’Donnell of ERA Downey McCarthy says the location in the heart of Blackrock close to amenities and as well as several major international employers, is excellent.

Built in the 1970s, the three-bed detached bungalow is one of 25 properties built around a central green area.

“It’s been upgraded by the current owner who has had it for over ten years and is pristinely presented. Added extras include an impressive walnut kitchen, solid maple flooring and a recently refurbished bathroom,’ says Mr O’Donnell, adding that the property also has an attractively laid out back garden The 750 sq ft property is expected to appeal both to first-time buyers and to downsizers.

The large window at the front belongs to a maple floored sitting room with a fireplace. Alongside this is a kitchen diner with maple units integrated appliance and tiled flooring. To the rear there’s a bathroom with a corner shower and three bedrooms — two doubles and a single which is currently in use as a home office.

The bungalow has parking at front and rear, an enclosed garden with a patio, some raised flowerbeds, a shed and a stone boundary wall. “Because of its location the interest level has been high and after the first week of viewing we have a bid of €285,000,’’ reveals Mr O’Donnell.

VERDICT: An unexpected find in a very popular location.

Sharman Crawford Street, Cork €250,000

FROM this two bed mid terraced house at 2 Sharman Crawford Street you could walk right in to the centre of Cork city in just five minutes.

Dating from the Victorian era, the property has been upgraded by its current owner who put in a new kitchen and bathroom in recent years and also converted the attic. Seeking offers of €250,000 Mark Gosling of Behan, Irwin & Gosling says it has kept some original features and is in very good condition.

There’s 1,050 sq ft of accommodation including living room, a kitchen, a dining room and a bathroom as well as two bedrooms and an attic conversion on upper levels.

Verdict: A very central property.

Wilton, Cork €210,000

NO 43 The Avenue in Garrane Darra is at the more affordable end of the Wilton property market.

Describing the two-bed ground floor apartment asbeing well maintained and attractively decorated, selling agents Irish & European say it’s also conveniently located within a short drive from Wilton Shopping Centre.

Accommodation includes an oak-floored kitchen dining living area as well as two bedrooms and a bathroom, and there’s a south west facing patio at the rear.

VERDICT: Well kept with a B3 BER rating which should make it toasty in winter.