26 St Christopher's Road is set to be a local hit

Montenotte, Cork €395,000 Size 93 sq m (1,000 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 1 BER C3

THE move earlier this month to COVID-19 level three restrictions, and its impact on property viewings to those outside of a particular county, is unlikely to affect the demand to see 26 St Christopher’s Road: it’s going to be all locals/Cork inquiries.

That was the expectation of estate agent Michael O’Donovan this week, as he started to show the recently-upgraded three-bed semi-d, which dates to the 1930s.

Why so sure?

Well, he put the adjacent Montenotte/Dillon's Cross district No 24 St Christopher’s Road, up for sale only back in July.

No 24 also was an updated left-hand side semi-d, also not extended but very attractive after a refurb which included costly new sash windows, and Savills got virtually all Cork city-based buyer inquiries.

Mr O'Donovan ended up doing about 10-15 individual physical viewings at No 24 which had retained and enhanced many original features such as the old light switches and the viewers who saw the light were “100% Cork.”

He had launched No 24 at €370,000, and it’s 'sale-agreed' at an as-yet revealed price, over the asking after appreciative bidding, and the Price Register may record it soon enough.

In the meantime, he guides the broadly similar, and as appealing, No 26 over that sum, at €395,000.

Its owners only bought it two years ago, as a do-er up, and sure enough, they did it up.

They replumbed, rewired, connected the back reception to a newly-fitted kitchen, dry-lined and put in new double glazed windows, in grey frames for a more contemporary look to the original glazing pattern seen along the cul de sac road, and then fully redecorated.

As a result, No 26’s quite the walk-in job for anyone looking to put down roots in this very popular residential setting, just north of and uphill of St Luke’s Cross, and within a good walk of the city centre too.

Unexpectedly, having done the spend and the work and getting a solid C3 BER, as well as securing planning permission for a two-story side extension, the owners are this autumn looking to trade up a bit further.

The Price Register shows No 26 sold in 2018 for €297,500, having gone to market with a €275,000, so once again it was a case of bids going over asking prices.

Might it happen here? Underbidders on No 24 St Christopher’s Road are expected to come around to this next in line listing. One or two might be privy to what No 24 two doors away went ‘sale-agreed’ at to guide their expectations, and may well experience or a slight sense of ‘deja viewed.’

Both gently updated homes share the same sought-after location, both have south-west aspected back gardens, neither got an extension and rooms are, as a result, more or less in line with original days, ie without en-suite bedrooms, utility rooms or guest WCs, though they did have pantries, and garages pressed into utility service.

At No 26, the property’s original terrazzo floor was retained in the hall and kitchen, as were other original ‘30s features such as the stained glass front door, picture rails and tall fireplace surrounds.

Also, old worlds is the cast iron, roll top bath in the main family bathroom, otherwise fully updated, with new floor and lower wall tiling, and there's a separate shower. It serves three bedrooms, two of them doubles and the third's a single in size.

Back downstairs, the now-conjoined open plan kitchen/dining room has an oak floor in the reception ‘hall’,’ with on open fireplace, and access to a rear deck via a single door, slightly above the garden level, with a few steps down to a stone-flagged patio.

The front room also has an original fireplace/tall surround, oak floor and bay window, while Savills’ Mr O’Donovan describes the interiors as charming and comfortable.

He says rooms are bright, with a very pleasant outdoor space in the back, well-aspected garden, something the neighbours in the semi-d’s other ‘half’ must have realised when they extended at ground level to their rear.

A bathroom at 26 St Christopher's Road, Montenotte, Cork.

Here at the back of No 26, the owners when doing interior renovations etc also added timber panels to the back garden's block wall, which softens the look and adds extra privacy.

The Price Register shows nine sales with a Montenotte St Christopher's address, including in sections such as St Christoper's Walk,

St Christoper's Drive, St Christoper's Road and

St Christoper's Avenue, with the highest price of €435,000 paid for No 16 St Christopher's Road in 2018.

VERDICT: Put your pedal to the medal for St Christopher’s?