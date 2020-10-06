Castleredmond convenient for Midleton and city commute

Midleton, Co Cork €315,000 Size 162 sq m (1,750 sq ft) Bedrooms 5 Bathrooms 2 BER E2

BUSINESS, family and politics were all part of the cut and thrust at Travara, a happy home for the children who lived there, a terrific retreat for the Midleton retail couple who built it and part of the romantic landscape of one of our key political leaders.

That leader went on to marry one of the five children who grew up there. They got engaged the same year as he entered national politics — he even travelled to Travara to ask for her father’s blessing.

That same father, a well-known figure in the drapery trade in Midleton, built Travara, in Castleredmond, in 1961, having bought the site in 1959.

“My Dad’s parents had a retail business in the town and he initially went to Roches Stores to learn his trade,” says one of his daughters.

“When he came back to Midleton, he took over the reins of the business and lived over the shop for a year. Then they built the house.”

The garden is of such a size — 0.4 of an acre — that a ride-on lawnmower might be required.

The owners’ daughter recalls how the “done thing” at the time was for people to live over their shops, just as her father had. With changing times however, the hunt started for sites close to town and the move outwards began.

The Travara site was double the size of others on what is now the R630, a road business people in Midleton gravitated towards as sites became available. It’s a regional route now, but it wasn’t back then.

“Lots of the families who bought sites on the same road as my parents still live there,” the daughter says.

Their neighbours included the owner of a shoe shop in Midleton, the owners of an electrical store and a pharmacist.

She has “very happy memories” of great neighbours and of growing up when their home was still considered to be in the countryside.

It was a lovely site with a lovely garden and when I was growing up I remember bales of hay in the field behind.

Her mother, from West Cork, who sadly passed away just over a year ago, loved the garden which was tended to by a gardener known as John John. While it’s not high maintenance, whoever buys will need a ride-on lawnmower.

The garden is of such a size — 0.4 of an acre — that a second house could easily be accommodated, subject to planning.

In fact a neighbouring property has done just that, says selling agent Adrianna Hegarty of Hegarty Properties.

Travara itself is of generous proportions, 1,750 sq ft, and for the price — €315,000 — there’s a whole lot of space inside and out.

The formal dining room at Travara.

Internally, it needs some modernising but there are features a new owner might like to retain, such as an Aga in the kitchen, serviced over the years and serviced again just this week.

“It works a dream,” says the owners’ daughter. What’s more, this particular AGA model is dying out, as it’s the end of the line for the oil-fired version, which the daughter says was terrific for slow cooking.

Accommodation wise, Travara offers plenty of choice. On the ground floor there’s the kitchen/dining room (kitchen is eye-wateringly yellow, a colour that’s becoming trendy again) as well as a formal dining room and a sitting room that opens into a sunroom, which in turn has sliding doors to the west-facing rear garden and pond.

Three of five bedrooms are on the ground floor, along with a utility room, shower room and pantry/workshop.

There are two bedrooms on the first floor.

Ms Hegarty says the location for this size site is outstanding, within walking distance of Midleton town and adjacent to the N25 Cork to Waterford route.

The owners’ daughter says it’s “a huge wrench to put it on the market”.

VERDICT: Gets my vote. Terrific value for anyone looking to move from estate living to a detached family