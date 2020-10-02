Key to Cork's Lough at garden lover's €425k Hartland's Avenue haven

The Lough, Cork City €425,000 Size 145 sq m (1,560 sq ft) Bedrooms 3 Bathrooms 2 BER E1

THE owner of Braecroft, this almost-whimsically lovely, old-world detached bungalow on sylvan gardens near the Lough in Cork city, has kept faith with its deep roots. She’s a plantswoman and arborist, who has cultivated her 0.2 acre grounds to a place of year-round beauty, a haven for birds, and urban retreat for nature lovers.

The 1936-built home, said by some to be the first house built on Hartland’s Avenue, is set on land which was used as a plants nursery back in Cork’s late Victorian era by WB Hartland.

Hartland specialised in a variety of flowers and bulbs, especially daffodils, tulips and apple trees, eventually having his name appended to the inner Cork suburban road near Glasheen and the Lough.

Cherry-pick your way to Hartland's Avenue: this spreading tree is an out-of-season Japanese Prunus Tai Haiku

“There’s fantastic soil here, you could grow anything,” Braecroft’s owner says, in the presence of her front garden’s magnificent, great white cherry, or Japanese Prunus Tai Haiku, which she planted after buying this home in 1990s.

It now has a chunky trunk the size of a man’s girthy torso, and when it flowers around April, “it has people’s souls singing it’s so beautiful in spring.”

A tiny section of this broad, spreading beauty had to be pruned back last week, as even in its autumn hues it was part-obscuring the Coldwell Banker auctioneer’s ‘For Sale’ board as it sprung up here along Hartland’s Avenue: needs must, and all that, this is business, and passers-by mustn’t miss the sign there’s a chance to transplant themselves to a haven.

Garden view from kitchen/patio

It’s moving on, and uprooting time for its owner, after 30 years, and much garden growth, which includes hazel trees, and large hawthorns (Crategus), heavy in berry, beloved by blackbirds and thrushes and yet one Ireland’s unsung heroes, she says.

There’s also many apple varieties from Seed Savers in Co Clare, cryptomeria, acers, birches maples, myrtles, liquidamber, contorted hazel and gnarled elder, along with apple, plum and pear trees aplenty.

Heavily scented roses? Tick, a climbing noisette variety is set by the door ‘twixt kitchen and garden, tempting inhabitants to come garden-wards.

Lower down, are “shrubs, grasses, perennials and underground snowdrops fritillaries while daffodils, crocuses are stirring for the spring,” Braecroft’s departing owner extols.

She’s been just this house’s third owner in 35 years, and she notes the original owner was a Mrs Locke, whose father was a builder and who said she could have a house here on any size garden she wanted, on the now fully-colonised and convenient Hartland’s Avenue.

The location of the well-kept, and delightfully old-fashioned property with its large, west-facing back garden and hidden pathways is in front of Lapps Court, a sheltered retirement community, with over 30 self-contained units for older folk, and auctioneer Pat Falvey of Coldwell Banker describes it as having “a deceptive country cottage feeling, in this urban setting.”

Kitchen/dining/living at Braecroft

“It’s a city treasure, packed with character and charm: you can’t help but feel that this property is something special,” he says, adding that he expected a bid after just his first day’s viewings.

Packed with original features, from stained glass front door to internal hall arch, oak hall floor, quality joinery, tiled fireplaces and extra high ceilings, it has been gently nudged on, with some hardwood replacement windows to the front.

Living room with stove and hardwood windows

It’s had some dry-lining, and has a vintage, refurbished oil-fuelled Aga in the L-shaped kitchen/living/dining room, set into an old tiled hearth surround, and it has also been underpinned with drains work done and certified.

But, for now Braecroft gets a dispiriting E1 BER, while its very handy attic conversion with stairs access, great storage, WC and large west-facing Velux with garden views doesn’t quite meet building regs criteria to be described as a bedroom.

New owners will look at insulation upgrades (the deep eaves will allow for external wrapping?) and they might want to do more: the location so close to the Bons, Wilton/CUH, CUH and the Lough alone warrants it.

Aga can-do is heart of the home at Hartland's Avenue

Coldwell Banker auctioneer Pat Falvey knows just how ‘hot’ the Lough location is right now. In July of this year, he put a 1,800 sq ft 1950s house called Cherryfield up for sale, at €395,000, needing tonnes of work, but having great Lough views.

Cherryfield went well in viewings and bidding and ended up selling for €505,000, so he is lining up some of those underbidders for Braecroft. What it doesn’t have in terms of water views, it makes up for in terms of oasis-like privacy, a panacea for pandemic times.

Mr Falvey describes it as a two-bed right now, but new owners might use one of the two, elegant front reception rooms as a further bedroom, as the rear kitchen/living is where most life will be lived, given its garden aspect and access.

Kitchen corner overlooking garden

Others may look at adding a full- second storey, and a few other neighbouring Hartland’s Avenue houses dating to the mid-1900s have seen significant expenditure when changing hands.

Second living room/optional bedroom

It has flexible accommodation, with an airy feeling too thanks to the extra height of the ground floors’ ceilings, while there’s external access between the front and back gardens on both sides of the deep-set house, with some very attractive original painted pine windows to the side and back.

There’s a carport to the south, heavily screened by trailing plants, and the site’s also wide enough to warrant a separate pedestrian gate as well as the car access gates by the stand-out cherry tree. Behind, garden paths have been created between trees and the private grounds’ sturdy and well-defined boundaries, with tall concrete panels painted black to allow the trees to stand out even more, visually, and add ‘enclosure’.

Describing it as a broad appeal property with “a fairy garden-style setting that compliments the natural character of the house itself,” Coldwell’s Pat Falvey says options now are “a light refurbishment, major overhaul, extension or full redevelopment, subject to planning permission.”

VERDICT: Green-fingered delight.