Key to Cork's Lough at garden lover's €425k Hartland's Avenue haven

|
The Lough, Cork City
|
€425,000
|
Size
|
145 sq m (1,560 sq ft)
|
Bedrooms
|
3
|
Bathrooms
|
2
|
BER
|
E1
“There’s fantastic soil here, you could grow anything,” Braecroft’s owner says, in the presence of her front garden’s magnificent, great white cherry, or Japanese Prunus Tai Haiku, which she planted after buying this home in 1990s.
It’s moving on, and uprooting time for its owner, after 30 years, and much garden growth, which includes hazel trees, and large hawthorns (Crategus), heavy in berry, beloved by blackbirds and thrushes and yet one Ireland’s unsung heroes, she says.
“It’s a city treasure, packed with character and charm: you can’t help but feel that this property is something special,” he says, adding that he expected a bid after just his first day’s viewings.
It’s had some dry-lining, and has a vintage, refurbished oil-fuelled Aga in the L-shaped kitchen/living/dining room, set into an old tiled hearth surround, and it has also been underpinned with drains work done and certified.
Coldwell Banker auctioneer Pat Falvey knows just how ‘hot’ the Lough location is right now. In July of this year, he put a 1,800 sq ft 1950s house called Cherryfield up for sale, at €395,000, needing tonnes of work, but having great Lough views.
Others may look at adding a full- second storey, and a few other neighbouring Hartland’s Avenue houses dating to the mid-1900s have seen significant expenditure when changing hands.
It has flexible accommodation, with an airy feeling too thanks to the extra height of the ground floors’ ceilings, while there’s external access between the front and back gardens on both sides of the deep-set house, with some very attractive original painted pine windows to the side and back.