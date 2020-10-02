Kinsale Convent answers intentions  from €440k

High-end development in Kinsale will be boon to the town after 20 year wait, writes Tommy Barker
Convent Gardens Kinsale Townhouses show units Cumnor Construction Savills Pictures: Janice O'Connell

AFTER almost a 20-year span, including a long planning process, a property crash and a pandemic, the end is clearly now in sight for the Convent Garden  development at Kinsale’s former Sisters of Mercy Convent, high above the scenic seaside town at a spot called the Ramparts.

The constant edging forward by developer Cumnor Construction is most evident now as the latest release of just seven townhouses, comes to market, with a high-end showhouse viewing now opening, by Covid-19 times appointment only, via agents Savills.

They have views over the town, and the harbour, as well as over the back of the 1840s-built St Joseph’s Convent, bought on seven acres for around €4 million in the early 2000s by Cumnor, and which now shows signs of its final phase conversion to 31 apartments.

That will see out the overall development which has sold-out previous phases of houses and villas, such as Harvest Walk (nine units) Rope Walk (21 units) and Spanish Walk (nos 1-10), while the four large detacheds at Winters Lane sold last year at prices from €920,000 to €1.05m.

The 85-unit overall Convent Garden Convent will wrap up with eight even larger detacheds of about 4,000 sq ft, yet to start construction, and the 31 very high-end apartments, with unobstructed views, within the extensive mid19th century protected convent building.

Now due a release is a second, very different phase of Spanish Walk, comprising seven terraced three-bedroomed townhouses, in an elbow-shaped run behind the convent, spanning 1,464 to 1,615 sq ft and priced from €440,000 to €485,000, with bookending show units. Those end two have the largest outdoor spaces/gardens, and are as as-yet unpriced and not released.

Design of all the elements and house/apartment styles is by Brazilian architect Harold Oliviera, of Jack Coughlan Associates (JCA) who also did the signature Altus apartment scheme in Cork city, above the North Mall for Cumnor’s Eddie O’Mahony, including the copper roofed Winters Lane four detacheds which sold last year for €920,000-€1.05m.

Here, he’s also responsible for every interior fitting and finish, from the banded exterior colours (a bit like Wilson Architecture’s style in Blarney Business Park), stout entrance doors, and the extensive use of walls of mirror, strongly masculine Nero T Matt kitchens (from the Casa Mia kitchen range with Neff/Franke among the brands featuring), oak floors, and the effective upside down layout for views, with balconies.

On site this week, with the level of finish undiminished and hinting at the quality yet to come in the convent’s 31 apartments, Savills director Catherine McAuliffe  almost unnecessarily notes “it’s now a well-established high-end scheme, and these new homes are completely different again in style: the diversity of the design sets the tone for the remainder of the scheme.”

The podium-set homes have a landscaped and granite-paved boulevard to front doors from reserved parking (two spaces per unit,) and each has three ground floor bedrooms, (one en-suite), and open plan first floors up oakd stairs with living quarters with Stovax wood-burning stoves, complenting Daikin heat pumps with heat recovery) with large sliding door access (triple glazing) to balconies, plus guest WC, utility room/pantry and guest WC, with all bathrooms porcelain-tiled.

Averaging 1,500 sq ft, all seven are slightly different in size and configuration, with varying degrees of harbour views and Ms McAuliffe says that the start prices of €440,000, for this quality and level of finishes in such a key Kinsale setting, “should come as a pleasant surprise to purchasers.” 

VERDICT: Original plans back in the early 2000s for this convent site were for up to 200 units, this smaller tally, of higher-end product, is to the town’s gain.

