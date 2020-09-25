Putting the sail into Kinsale: €2.25m waterfront home with private marina has the  ‘Edge’

Kinsale, Cork €2.25 million Size 184 sq m (1,950 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 4 BER C1

KINSALE, at the very start of Ireland’s Wild Atlantic Way, has a fair number of ‘lock-up and leave’ second or holiday homes, which their fortunate and well-heeled owners use as a temporary base before taking flight for other or distant shores, often over-wintering overseas.

There aren’t many Kinsale properties, however, that an affluent owner (such as UFC fighter Conor McGregor, who now owns a 75’ £3m yacht) can lock up and leave by boat, from their own floating six-berth marina/pontoon and slipway, right on their own watery, and ship-shape, domestic doorstep.

Edgewater World's End Kinsale

That is very much the case, however, with the aptly named Edgewater, very much a one-off, which floats on the market this weekend with estate agent Catherin McAuliffe of Savills, with a high-flying €2.25 million asking prices, and with its sales hopes value entirely dictated by its setting.

Only in Kinsale?

Ireland's St Tropez?

Savills liken the port town on Ireland’s south coast to St Tropez (well, it does have a Michelin-starred restaurant Bastion, as well as the Old Head of Kinsale Golf Club, beloved by the high net worth individuals who drop in by chopper, and who are as likely to have super yachts at at least one of their many international homes.

“A home with water frontage especially with its very own deep water marina will always command attention, not to mind the fact that it sits in the heart of Kinsale,” says the Cork office director of the interntinal agency Savills.

“It’s the only residential property with direct frontage and water access in the town itself,” Ms McAuliffe points out, distinguishing the location from Scilly just across the water and just that bit further away from the core and the quays.

Home Berth: Edgewater can accommodate six boats on its private marina. Picture: Eddie O'Hare

On good, ‘made’ ground well above tides, and set on deep piles behind a stout concrete foreshore defence, Edgewater is right next door to the upgraded Trident Hotel on the pier side, separated from the hotel by a privately-owned old stone slipway which is part of the Edgewater property now on offer.

And, on its other flank, this c 1,950 sq ft four-bed, stand-alone house abuts Kinsale’s RNLI lifeboat station, home to an inshore rescue craft since 2003.

The sturdy stone and slate-finished, detached two-storey build turns its back to the road at Adams Quay at Kinsale’s Worlds End, and in front is ‘the money shot,’ the full panoply of Kinsale harbour, spanning Scilly, Ardbrack, every passing craft and curious seal.

Wild Atlantic Way starts in Kinsale Picture: Eddie O'Hare

That sweep of incredible ‘on the water’ vista also takes in James Fort, Castlepark and the marina by the Dock bar, which earlier this week hosted an enormous, sleek 37-metre/100’+super yacht, the Celtic Spirit, Irish-owned and of a type that, like Edgewater, is likely to carry a multi-million euro valuation.

This uniquely-positioned property has, thus far, been associated all of its life with a sea-faring, boat-connected family, Kinsale’s Kingston clan, owners of local boatyards at Kilmacsimon and Middlecove.

Steeped in local marine lore, the Kingstons built this home back in 1978 on the harbour centre site of a former, small boatyard and used it for years as part of their boat-based businesses.

They used the former shipping/cargo quay for dismounting masts from yachts before taking them upriver to their Kilmacsimon boatyard, after Cork County Council replaced the old, slender ‘Barrells Cross’ bridge further upriver with a fixed bridge crossing, recalls Tony Kingston, who’s the eldest of eleven now-adult children of George and Philomena Kingston, most of whom still live in and around Kinsale.

His parents had met in the US in the 1950s, after George emigrated at age 16 and who later spent time in the US Forces, as part of the Honour Guard at the Air Force Memorial in Washington DC.

They returned with a ‘young’ family of seven (later to swell to 11), in the mid-1960s and entrepreneurial George worked in the likes of the Marine Centre in east Cork’s Carrigtwohill, with JB Roches, and other marine-related operations.

George was originally from Dunmanway direction, Philomena was from Mayo, and on their return from the States they lived for a period in Cork’s Douglas, before moving to be closer to the water…..right on it, in fact.

Son Tony Kingston - who’s now a Pilot in Cork Harbour – recalls the almost accidental way his parents got to build here, as back in the 1970s the Council was keen to further ‘prettify’ Kinsale, which was then on the way to being one of Ireland’s top tourist destinations, as well as now being a start/end point for the Wild Atlantic Way.

The family was put under gentle pressure tidy up their set-up here with crane and oil tanks, and as at this stage they had a yard at Middlecove by Kinsale’s harbour mouth, they didn’t need it so much as a service point/dis-masting spot for the Kilmacsimon boatyard upriver, and the trade-off was permission was given for a detached house on the quay.

Sea-nic: main living room and balcony at first floor level at Edgewater give all-weather water views

The couple named it Edgewater, not just for obvious reasons, but because they had loved the New Jersey borough of Edgewater, so it packed a double meaning for them.

Design was by Frank Godsil, and the engineering to hold it fast was overseen by a director of Bowen Construction, and ‘good stuff’ like teak joinery and oak parquet flooring was put in, with wood-sheeted ceilings in the stand-our viewing point/main first floor living room done by one of the couple’s five sons, Sean Kingston.

As it stands, it’s a perfectly good home, with three of its four bedrooms en-suite and with its two main areas to the front, one atop the other for the views, with a full-width balcony at the upper level. The lower terrace leads to a ramp or gangway and onto a floating and serviced pontoon, capable of holding four or more boats, with 2.7 metres clearance for keels at low tide. And, while it’s overlooked by a phalanx of rooms and suites at the Trident Hotel, it’s likely its next occupants will have eyes firmly fixed on the sea, and the chance to tie up at their own back door, rather than gaping at the hotel’s guests.

Aptly named Edgewater doesn’t, however, quite have the interior design cachet right now of a €2.25m home, in a place such as Kinsale where property values pretty much are the highest outside of Dublin’s better-heeled ‘burbs and enclaves.

Upriver view

Perish the thought, but might it even be knocked, and just be prized for its exceptional site value? If so, it will set a new c €2m Kinsale price record for a ‘knock and build’ site and, knowing how it was constructed, Tony Kingston offers the advice “it will take some wrecking ball!

VERDICT: Yep, Kinsale is different. Very different. Roll up and tie up.