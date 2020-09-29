Final call for semi-ds at Steeplewoods

Carriganarra, Cork €440,000 Size 136 sq m (1,430 sq ft) Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 3 BER A3 Best Feature: New and well-sized

Originally laid out as a scheme of 27 houses, in a mix of good sized detacheds, and equally decent semi-ds at the far end of the Model Farm Road by Carrigrohane, the market take-up was more for the semis than the detacheds.

So, a change of planning was sought and granted to address that pick-up, with planning easily enough secured to replace four planned detacheds with eight semis. It pushed the total number at the O’Flynn Group’s Steeplewoods to 31 builds and out then ‘out the gap.’

Launching next weekend, October 3, are eight four-bed semis of 1,483 sq ft, priced from €440,000 via agent Paul Hannon of Sherry FitzGerald Cork, and they’re aimed at traders up, and better paid and mortgage secured First Time Buyers.

He adds that qualifying FTBs can avail of the Government’s enhanced Help to Buy Scheme/rebate scheme (worth up to 10% of the purchase price) as these A3-rated builds are under the €500k price threshold.

Since launch in 2018, O’Flynns have sold 16 semi-detached homes and six detached homes in this compact western suburban development to young families and FTBs, with rival developers O’Callaghans also active on two developments close by at the Ballincollig end of the Model Farm Road/Carriganarra.

The eight now released by OFG have south-facing back gardens, and also left to sell are two detacheds at €790,000 each, virtually ready for occupation, plus the showhouse, guiding €850,000. (The Price Register shows two Steeplewoods detacheds, Nos 1 and 3, making €896,000 and €930,000 in 2018.)

Meanwhile, Sherry FitzGerald’s Paul Hannon said their New Homes division had sold 30 houses at O’Flynn Group’s Ballinglanna development in Cork’s Glanmire on a released last weekend.

Ballinglanna will comprise some 600 homes, on an approximate size par with OFG developments in Cork’s Old Quarter, Ballincollig, and Mount Oval Village, Rochestown (800+).

Now, however, O’Flynns look set to dwarf those Cork schemes with the just-proposed Southwest Gate in Dublin, on an 18 acres site they bought for €115 in the early 200s on Dublin’s Long Mile Road, at the former Nissan company HQ.

Set next to an extended LUAS line, it’s an increase on the 800 units envisaged back in 2007, and mostly comprises apartments.

VERDICT: Last call at Cork’s Steeplewoods.