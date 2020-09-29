'Little oasis in the city' near UCC with €445k price tag

O'Donovan's Road, Cork city €445,000 Size 139 sq m/1500 sq ft Bedrooms 4 Bathrooms 5 BER C1

BOOKENDING a row of charming homes on a leafy enclave off O’Donovan’s Road bordering the river Lee is a house more youthful and more compact than its neighbours.

Despite its tender years (it was built in the mid-noughties), No 8/Cois Abhainn has slotted in well on a site with a nice history.

O Donovan Rossa Road

This information is shared by Tony Lyons, the owner of No 8, who took the opportunity to buy the site on which the house is built when a dentist, planning his retirement, decided to sell up. It had been part of the dentist’s garden, and at one time, the Rosehill family garden.

Mr Rosehill himself told Tony as much when they ran into each other a number of years ago on O’Donovan Rossa Road where Mr Rosehill had returned with an overseas TV documentary team.

Tony, formerly a buyer and manager with Saville Menswear on Oliver Plunkett St (he might not recognise a face, he says laughingly, but he’ll know the inside leg length), was already running a B&B in nearby Fernroyd —one of the original seven houses in the row — and decided to build No 8 to take the overflow from his business.

He brought in a gardener friend (Tom Lyons, no relation) to help with garden design and planting and the result lives upto Tony’s description of it as “a little oasis in the city”. No 8 worked wonderfully as an overflow for Fernroyd, with guests having use of the wonderful garden, overlooked, from the clifftop, by a Celtic Cross, a memorial of the Boer War.

Now, however, Tony and his wife Avril have decided to sell No 8, having had a rethink in the last few Covid-ridden months.

“We are going to hold on to Fernroyd, it's the only B&B in Cork to make it into Trip Advisor’s Top 25 in the most recent ranking. But running a B&B is a fairly intense business and we discovered during lockdown that we really hadn’t had time to do much together, so by downscaling, we hope to do that a bit more,” Tony says.

Inside No 8, there’s a kitchen/dining/living space with patio doors onto that little oasis. There’s a guest WC in the hallway and across the way, an ensuite bedroom which selling agent Jeremy Murphy of Jeremy Murphy & Associates says could easily be restored to a living room (the fireplace remainst in situ). Equally, an older person downsizing looking for a ground floor ensuite bedroom might be happy to keep it as is. Upstairs, there are three more bedrooms, all ensuite, with the front bedroom almost the size of a hotel suite. As Mr Murphy points out, “most people would have tried to squeeze four bedrooms in upstairs but instead you have three fine rooms”.

He describes 139 sq m €445,000 No 8 as “a new house in an old location, and houses like this are impossible to get”.

He says the buyer might be someone looking to trade down or looking for the convenience of city living in a great location. O’Donovan Rossa Road, formerly known as Fernhurst Ave, is certainly highly convenient to UCC and could well appeal to an academic working in the university. It’s within minutes of Patrick’s St and has off street parking for three cars.

VERDICT: Privacy, convenience, style and a truly delightful back garden.