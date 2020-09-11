Clonakilty coastal home on market for €525,000 is one of agents' busiest listings

IT could be the location, it could be the quality of the house, it could be the mix of home and self-contained apartment, shed and outbuildings but, for whichever or for all of those reasons, the asking price of €525,000 was bid on this eye-engaging property, within its first week on the West Cork market.

Set three kilometres from Clonakilty and about the same distance from Inchydoney island, a beach via the causeways, the detached rural home with fresh interiors vibe is in an attractively titled townland, Clasharaggy, and comes with just over a half-acre of gardens, and landscaped drive/courtyard.

This Clasharaggy one-off went to market as summer holidays drew in and schooldays came around for the start of September: it’s likely families who’d packed away the buckets and spades found themselves heading back beach-wards for a look-see at this coastal lifestyle offer.

L-shaped home has sheltered glazed porch/sun-room entrance

Coming up just shy of 2,000 sq ft, or with 183 sq m over two levels in an L-shaped dormer layout, it’s for sale with Clon-based Hodnett Forde’s Andy Donoghue, who says “it’s fast become one of the busiest properties on sale with us all summer, we could do with about 10 more just like it.”

It has lots of exposed timber, with a very high standard of joinery and has features like exposed roof beams and trusses.

A bedroom in the original house section

Most of the timbers in the self-contained unit are varnished, and many who come to view the house might well opt to leave them as-is, and to not follow current fashion to paint over its pale or white shades given its above spec woodwork, which in the separate unit sort of mimic the exposed older beams in the original house’s upper level.

Bedroom in the self-contained apartment

As the agent says “it’s most unique, with rare quirky qualities and attention to detail. It is a credit to its owners, who have lovingly created a show-house bursting with character and love.” He adds that it got to its full asking price so swiftly “as a result of its uniqueness and charm,” and while it’s not exactly on the shore or coastline, it’s close enough to drive in a few minutes, or to cycle or walk, and has very expansive countryside views thanks to its 0.56 acre elevated setting.

Cork city, and the airport, are about an hour’s commute for anyone who can manage to mix home working with or instead of town/city-based office visits, and apart from its main rooms, it has ‘work from home’ options at both first and ground floor levels, one on top of the others, at one gable end.

It’s entered via a glass lean-to porch in the elbow or corner of the L-shape, with small-paned internal glazed doors which gives dual access to the 24’ by 14’ wide kitchen/dining room on one side, or directly into a hall with staircase and guest WC, as well as to a compact lounge, and also to a larger, double aspect sitting room, with a stove in a wide brick and stove chimney breast, as having well as a small protruding bay/seating area.

Triple aspect living room with stone and brick chimney breast

Décor levels are high, in a modern country style with a good double aspect kitchen/dining room with painted units, timber topped island, and hanging pot holder: it looks like it’s well used to feeding a clan.

Above are four characterful bedrooms, with main en-suite: several have dormer windows (two in the main one) and all have wood sheeted ceilings, several have exposed beams, and the family bathroom has a shower cubicle separated from the bath by a glass block divide.

Self-contained apartment next to outbuildings

Meanwhile, across the courtyard and fringed with sit-out decking the one-bed apartment is done to a good level also, with living/kitchen area, large first-floor bedroom with feature vaulted and beamed ceilings, and back at ground a walk-through shower/WC leads to a very useful storage building. It’s all ideal for guests and visitors, Airbnb, young adult children or independently-minded grandparents.

VERDICT: Quite the lifestyle offer, little wonder in current Covid-19 times it’s attracting the eye of those who can afford something just that little bit ‘extra special.’

Clonakilty, West Cork

€525,000

Size: 183 sq m (1,978 sq ft)

Bedrooms: 4+1

Bathrooms: 3+1

BER: C1