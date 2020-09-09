From Sherkin to Cork city: Four starter homes for less than €300,000

Grange, Cork €289,000

Modernised on the outside with a smooth plaster finish and with a contemporary high-gloss kitchen on the inside, No 33 Newton Court at Grange in Douglas is a much-changed property.

An end-of-terrace house built in the 1970s which used to have brick-effect frontage, it now has four bedrooms thanks to the addition of a two-story extension.

“This is a spacious home with over 1,400 sq ft of living space which offers very good value for its €289,000 asking price," says auctioneer Jeremy Murphy.

In addition to upgrading the house, the owners also expended considerable effort on the creation of a low-maintenance patio garden which looks well suited to outdoor entertaining.

The property has two sitting rooms — a carpeted one at the front and a timber-floored one with a stove at the rear.

The kitchen diner is grey and white with white gloss units and a grey breakfast island with a quartz countertop. The extension also provided space for both a small utility room and a guest WC.

Up on the first floor, there is a bathroom and four bedrooms including a large master bedroom with Sliderobes added by the extension.

The house has parking at the front and a side garden leading out to a modern looking, easy-to-maintain back garden with white walls, a patio, an area of astroturf and some built-in seating.

During renovations, the owners replaced both the windows and the doors.

“This property is now in excellent condition and would make an ideal first-time purchase or family home’’ says Mr Murphy, adding that its Doulas location is very popular.

VERDICT: Surprisingly spacious and modern.

Sherkin Island €260,000

An artist’s cottage with ocean views on Sherkin Ireland would make a perfect getaway from the world retreat.

The three-bedroom cottage at Slievemore is new to the market and guiding at €260,000.

The traditional island cottage at Slievemore has been home for many years to an artist who renovated it, kept the old timber beams and stonework, covered the walls with paintings and built herself a timber studio with decking so she could paint looking out at the sea.

You can get some sea views from the timber decking at Slievemore, Sherkin Island.

Set on half an acre of rustic gardens filled with wild roses and Montbretia, the three-bedroom cottage is new to the market with Charles McCarthy auctioneers who are guiding it at €260,000.

“it’s in a magnificent location and enjoys a wonderful aspect over the coastline” says auctioneer Charlie McCarthy noting that it’s located two miles south west of the island ferry point.

Estimating that the cottage has 1,400 sq ft of living space, Mr McCarthy says it has some attractive period features.

The open plan living space has a timber beamed ceiling, some exposed stone walls and a stove as well as a traditional style kitchen at one end.

The ground floor also has a shower room, a bedroom and a conservatory while the upstairs has two bedrooms.

The cottage has been renovated but the old timber beams and stonework have been retained.

Outside in the garden there are several outbuildings including a conservatory attached to the studio.

Observing that there has been a surge in demand for coastal properties this summer, Mr McCarthy says this is a rare opportunity to secure a period property on the most accessible West Cork island, just 10minutes by ferry from Baltimore.

VERDICT: An island haven.

Midleton, Co Cork €225,000

To create extra space for family living the owners of No 22 The Meadows, Tir Cluain in Midleton have recently added on a sunroom extension.

Now offering 1,140 sq ft of living space, the 2008 built three-bed semi is described by selling agents Colbert & Co auctioneers as an immaculate family home. “It’s well priced at €225,000”, says auctioneer James Colbert noting that it’s just a four-minute drive from shops in Midleton.

Accommodation includes a living room, a WC, a kitchen diner, a sunroom/playroom as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms, one en suite.

VERDICT: Attractive and affordable enough to tempt a first-time buyer.

Cobh, Co Cork €200,000

Unusual in being attached at the rear rather than the side, No 26 Beechwood Mews at Cluain Ard in Cobh is a well presented three-bed semi-d with a guide of €200,000.

Auctioneer Johanna Murphy says the property is in walk-in condition and would make an ideal starter home or investment property.

There’s 1,140 sq ft of accommodation including a sitting room, a kitchen, a utility room, a WC and a sunroom as well as a bathroom and three bedrooms (one en suite) upstairs.

VERDICT: Affordable and modern with good space