Douglas €525k home sale at The Paddocks' 'Tirol' a sure bet

IT’S very nearly 30 years since houses at The Paddocks, off Cork’s Maryborough Hill, got built.

When they came for sale, they made quite the stir with high-end looks, slight split level interiors, and a variety of show units in this ‘aspiration', trade-up development that set a tone for others to measure up to for years after.

They were built on lands at the foot of Maryborough Hill, owned at the time by the Horgan family, of livestock exporting and thoroughbred horse-breeding and racing fame.

The horseflesh links provided the name, The Paddocks, and they also called sections of the development’s detached homes Tirol Avenue and Tirol Close after a top horse they had owned, 'Tirol', who won them serious dividends at Newmarket and the Curragh, before going to stud in Ireland and India.

As the four-bed No 4 Tirol Avenue comes to market this week, the Price Register shows seven Tirol resales since 2010, including No 4 again, back in 2016, when it made a reported €525,000, a year after the house next door, No 3, also sold for €525,000.

Interestingly enough after a few years of residential price growth or inflation, in low single-digit sums since then, and no signs yet of a dip in demand of values or sales yet due to Covid-19 in 2020, that €525k sum is exactly the figure No 4 Tirol Avenue gets put on the market at now.

A detached four-bed, three-storey home of 1,850 sq ft, it’s being sold by Brian Olden of Cohalan Downing, who also sold it to its current owners in 2016. He says they are now trading up once more.

Rear sunroom has been added on

Built around 1991, No 4 got a sun-room added on to the back a few decades ago, and had also been on the market in 2004, when it was priced at €535,000, and around 2007 as the market peaked, when it was guided as high as €925,000 (the very biggest Paddocks detacheds, which were wide and double fronted, topped €1m back around the same period.) It previously had planning in place for a first-floor extension, above a side wing, and some neighbours have done similar.

Garden's colourful and practical

Right now, it has two second-floor/attic level bedrooms under a high pitch roof, two more at mid-level (one with bay window, built-in robes, and an en-suite with double shower) where there’s also a main bathroom converted from a bedroom.

At the ground are a front sitting room with gas insert fireplace and bay window, rear kitchen/diner linking to a sunroom with patio/garden access, guest WC, utility, and side study/home office.

Open plan layout works well

Mr Olden says it’s a quality family home, well-maintained, in an ever-popular development within a few minutes’ walk of Douglas village. The Paddocks was an early outlier for Maryborough Hill, where development has continued ever since, with far larger developments following since and with the latest SHD planning grant just secured for several hundred more new homes by Glenveagh Homes for their lands at Maryborough Ridge.

VERDICT: Nearly 30 years on, Hogan Architects’ designed The Paddocks is still considered a pedigree development.