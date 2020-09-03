Preaching to converted about an east Cork hideaway for €250,000

A SITTING room where there was once a stable, original brick walls, and some charming classics in the garden — if it’s nostalgia you are after, you’ll find it in spades in Walshtown Beg.

Fresh to market with David Keane Property Services and on circa three-quarters of an acre, it dates back to 1905 and is the handiwork of the men who also built the Most Holy Rosary Church in Midleton, Jeremiah J Coffey & Sons.

About 10 years ago, a Dutch/Irish couple bought it after the male half of the partnership retired from the navy.

Family reared, they came back and forth from their Dutch home, basing themselves in Ireland over the summers, and carrying out extensive restoration work to not only what is now the main two-storey residence (essentially a converted barn), but also to several outhouses, giving them a new lease of life.

The upshot is a quirky, rustic, authentic farmhouse with some delightful characteristics, including an original stable door, and terrifically fruitful gardens with apple trees, damsons, plumbs, comfrey, blackcurrants, strawberries, and rhubarb.

“They put an awful lot of work into the conversion,” says Mr Keane, including new windows and ceramic tile flooring with underfloor heating.

The stable door leads from the sitting room to a small area between the sitting room and the dining room which Mr Keane says could be used as an office area or as a pantry.

The kitchen cabinets are handcrafted by a local cabinet maker and there’s also a utility room/shower room.

An open staircase leads to four 'good size' bedrooms with office space in one. There’s a separate WC with double sinks. Upstairs flooring is of American oak and some of the ceilings are of pine, with original roof trusses on view.

Mr Keane says there is also a door from one of the bedrooms leading outside to a set of steps.

“This is a good fire exit but would need to be railed in from the outside as it would not be safe for children,” he says.

He describes the outside of the property, which he is guiding at €250,000, as 'mystical and filled with nooks and crannies', that throw up constant surprises.

Out front is a garden filled with shrubs and greenery and little paths. To the left is quite a large garden with vegetable plots and rainwater storage tanks. There’s also a greenhouse and a wired-in area for hens.

“The owners love nature and have kept the area as natural as possible,” Mr Keane says.

At the end of the garden, there are three compost areas and a wild area for butterflies. There is an old derelict stone building with flagstones that the owner commented could be used 'for Irish dancing'.

Behind the house is a large covered seating area, where Mr Keane says is 'perfect for social distancing'.

Four stone outhouses/worksheds have all been lovingly restored and Mr Keane says they are suitable for a pottery studio, carpentry etc. Two are currently used for meticulous storing of tools. Mr Keane says they could also be converted into apartments.

The property comes to the market now because although the woman in the relationship has ties to East Cork, the couple is finding it increasingly difficult to travel back and forth from the Netherlands due to the travel restrictions imposed by Covid-19.

Mr Keane says the property may appeal to a couple, or to retirees 'who are in tune with nature'.

Equally, it would be a lovely location in which to work from home, Mr Keane says, adding that 'the broadband is very good'.

The property is about a seven-minute drive from Midleton Town and 'only one or two shots away' from East Cork Golf Club.